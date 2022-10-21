Malta Guinness brought Goodness, Fun & Exciting Moments to the Ibadan Food and Comedy Fest

Connect with us

One of Nigeria’s Premium Malt Drinks, Malta Guinness was the Official Malt Drink Partner at the maiden edition of Ibadan Food and Comedy festival, a two-day festival that took place on the 1st and 2nd of October 2022, which had thousands of guests treated to fine delicacies, games, humor, and a holistic nourishing experience at the Recreation Club, Ibadan.

More than 3,000 festival goers enjoyed the exciting opportunity to eat, laugh, and explore at the event. Numerous food, entertainment, and culture enthusiasts flocked in to have fun and refresh themselves with ice-cold Malta Guinness as well as Malta Guinness Mocktails, giving them the chance to learn about new tastes and discover new food service industry players.


The festival featured about 20 food vendors, a farmers’ market, and a games arena where flip n meat, eating competition, Target the Can, table tennis, Jenga games, fuss ball and live size Ludo took place. More interestingly, was the Drinks village powered by Malta Guinness where consumers enjoyed chilled goodness during the festival. Winners were all treated to a month’s supply of Malta Guinness!

In attendance at the event was Lafup, as the MC as well as some A-list artistes and comedians, amongst whom were 9ice, Spyro, Azu, Odogwu, Woli Agba, Phronesis, D1; DJ Secxy and one of Ibadan’s youngest saxophonists, OreofeSax, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Ife Odedere said that the festival aligned perfectly with Malta Guinness’s brand purpose of enabling holistic wellbeing and wholesome nourishment. Platforms like Food & Comedy Fest are seen as opportunities to give consumers a true taste of goodness while supporting young aspiring Nigerians in their creative endeavours.

See exciting photos from the event:

For more exciting details about past & upcoming goodness activities of Malta Guinness around you, follow on Instagram and Facebook.

