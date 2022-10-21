Check out the Highlights from Jobberman Networking Mixer Series 2.0

On Friday October 14, 2022, Jobberman, one of Nigeria’s leading career platform, hosted its second edition of the networking mixer themed ‘Drive your Ambition’ for professionals across various industries with a minimum of 5 years of experience. The event is part of Jobberman’s effort to create and establish a community of Nigerian talent. The goal is to ensure that these senior professionals are continuously steered towards their desired height of success while making it easy for employers to tap into their wealth of experience and skills through employment opportunities.

The event kicked off with a welcome address from the Head of Recruitment at Jobberman, Chisom Ofili, who introduced the Jobberman Top Professionals’ Community and spotlighted the benefits of being a part of the community. Some of these benefits include access to a curated list of top premium jobs across different industries, closed members-only masterclasses with top leaders across the country, and a platform of expression as leading experts in their own rights.

Following this, Celine Lafoucriere Chief Field Officer at UNICEF, also facilitated an introductory session to UNICEF’s YOMA Africa, and how the platform serves to build and transform the future of the youth population.

The Jobberman Networking Mixer 2.0 also featured an extremely engaging fireside panel discussion with seasoned industry leaders moderated by Nneka Adesanya on the topic, ‘Attaining Transformational Leadership’.

The panelists included: Olufisayo Oludare, The Founder & CEO of Advansio Interactive, Celine Lafoucriere, The Chief Field Officer at UNICEF, and Oreoluwa Boboye, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria.

The panelists explored themes around workplace leadership and offered invaluable insights on how often a company should train their management staff for higher roles, whether or not everyone is cut out to lead, and some of the traits of exceptional leaders. Here are a few quotes from the speakers;

“It’s great when the company invests in you, but you should also be committed to learning and developing your professional skills by reading books and listening to podcasts that can add value to you professionally” – Olufisayo Oludare.

“You should not be the smartest person on your team even as a leader, you should be able to train your team and also learn from them” – Oreoluwa Boboye

“Being a leader comes with its weight of responsibilities, especially as a woman and mother. However, it’s important to be spontaneous, adapt and prioritise. ” – Celine Lafoucriere

The evening, which also allowed professionals in attendance (physically and virtually) to be screened ON THE SPOT by Seasoned expert Recruiters for some in-demand jobs, wrapped up with great music, food, drinks, and the opportunity for professionals to expand their network.

Commenting on the event, Jobberman Nigeria’s Head of Marketing Oge Agu said

“We are excited about the second edition of this networking mixer because we have seen the potential of a cohesive community for senior professionals. We have also found it to be an effective tool to keep the professionals who have yet to join the raving Japa wave engaged and equipped so that employers can continue to get the best value from them. Ultimately, Jobberman is dedicated to supporting career professionals at every stage in their journey. But the Jobberman Top Professionals Community gives mid and senior-level execs a tailored capacity expansion experience that meets them where they are and helps them get to where they aspire to be faster.”

The Jobberman Top Professionals Networking Mixer 2.0 was executed in partnership with notable brands, which include Mitsubishi/Massilia Motors, Pernod Ricard, and UNICEF- Generation Unlimited Naija.

