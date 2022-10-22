Connect with us

Modella, Khalid, Mercy Eke & More Attend Beauty Tukura’s 25th Birthday Party – See Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Last night was undoubtedly one for the books as BBNaija star and beauty queen, Beauty Tukura, celebrated her 25th birthday, where friends and family gathered glamourously dressed.

The night began with a lavish feast-buffet style at the 5 event suites, The Maradiva at Twinwaters Lagos, where Beauty dined and partied with friends and family. Mercy Eke, Doyin, Kess, Chizzy, Bryann, Angel, Lilo Aderogba, Denrele Edun, Noble Igwe, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and other celebrities and influencers were among those in attendance.

Later, everyone moved to another part of the room for the afterparty. The DJs tore up the decks, pumping out sick sets that kept everyone raving until the early hours of the morning.

The Ambience of the Venue

 

Guests

 

