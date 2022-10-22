Events
Modella, Khalid, Mercy Eke & More Attend Beauty Tukura’s 25th Birthday Party – See Photos
Last night was undoubtedly one for the books as BBNaija star and beauty queen, Beauty Tukura, celebrated her 25th birthday, where friends and family gathered glamourously dressed.
The night began with a lavish feast-buffet style at the 5 event suites, The Maradiva at Twinwaters Lagos, where Beauty dined and partied with friends and family. Mercy Eke, Doyin, Kess, Chizzy, Bryann, Angel, Lilo Aderogba, Denrele Edun, Noble Igwe, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and other celebrities and influencers were among those in attendance.
Later, everyone moved to another part of the room for the afterparty. The DJs tore up the decks, pumping out sick sets that kept everyone raving until the early hours of the morning.
The Celebrant
The Ambience of the Venue
Guests
If anything, I’m everything! 💥
Cheers to celebrating friends in style 🥂 pic.twitter.com/NMBVtuPNU3
— Doyin David BBNaija☀️ (@OfficialDoyin_) October 21, 2022
A pretty girl for castelo del beauty; izz going. pic.twitter.com/Cydspl32Ec
— 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 21, 2022
All that glitters is gold😎
Styled by @dejiandkola #Khalid #Striking25 #BeautyTukura pic.twitter.com/l6obivKwQ4
— Khalid Ahalu (@khalidahalu) October 21, 2022
Out to celebrate my girl🖤#Striking25 pic.twitter.com/tWgNz8DYpY
— JMK✨ (@Ms_Jmk) October 21, 2022