Modella, Khalid, Mercy Eke & More Attend Beauty Tukura’s 25th Birthday Party – See Photos

Last night was undoubtedly one for the books as BBNaija star and beauty queen, Beauty Tukura, celebrated her 25th birthday, where friends and family gathered glamourously dressed.

The night began with a lavish feast-buffet style at the 5 event suites, The Maradiva at Twinwaters Lagos, where Beauty dined and partied with friends and family. Mercy Eke, Doyin, Kess, Chizzy, Bryann, Angel, Lilo Aderogba, Denrele Edun, Noble Igwe, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and other celebrities and influencers were among those in attendance.

Later, everyone moved to another part of the room for the afterparty. The DJs tore up the decks, pumping out sick sets that kept everyone raving until the early hours of the morning.

The Celebrant

The Ambience of the Venue

Guests

Cheers to celebrating friends in style 🥂 pic.twitter.com/NMBVtuPNU3 — Doyin David BBNaija☀️ (@OfficialDoyin_) October 21, 2022

A pretty girl for castelo del beauty; izz going. pic.twitter.com/Cydspl32Ec — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 21, 2022

