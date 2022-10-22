...And The 2022 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) Is Ada Eme 👑

Connect with us

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Photo Credit: @solexphotography

Congratulations are in order for the newly crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria!

Ada Eme (Miss Abia) beat out 37 other contestants from around Nigeria for the coveted title and crown on Friday night, which aired live from Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

The 34th annual pageant was hosted by Deyemi Okanlawon and Munachi Abii.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

The beauty queens who made it to the Top 5 alongside Ada are, Montana Felix (Miss Edo), Ukatu Genevieve (Miss Anambra), Lydia Oluwapelumi Balogun (Miss Lagos) and Uzogheli Ifeoma (Miss Abuja). Ada will go on to represent Nigeria at the next Miss World pageant, while Montana Felix would be Nigeria’s representative at Miss Universe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

See highlights from the event below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

