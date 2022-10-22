Lancôme Hosts first Africa Influencer Trip to Zanzibar, Tanzania

In celebration of Lancôme’s Iconic fragrance, La Vie Est Belle’s 10th year anniversary, here is a recap of Lancôme’s first Sub-Saharan influencer trip to Zanzibar, Tanzania.

From June 1st to 2nd, 2022, Lancôme, one of the world’s leading luxury beauty brands, hosted its first Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) influencer trip. Sharon Mundia and Natalie Tewa (Kenya), Khosi Ngema (South Africa), Sharon Ooja and Kim Oprah (Nigeria), and Andrea Kakou (Ivory Coast) were invited to join the brand on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“This is a milestone event for Lancôme in Sub-Saharan Africa, as we continue to explore exciting ways to connect with and celebrate African women, who have embraced Lancôme in such a phenomenal way,”- said Josie Samuels, Brand Manager.

The trip started with a warm reception at the five-star resort, Zuri Zanzibar, followed by a brand immersion session with David Sharp, Brand National Make-Up Artist. The influencers were then pampered with a selection of beauty gifts, including personalized welcome notes, and colorful indigenous Tanzanian head wraps called Khanga, from the Lancôme team.

Next was a sunset cruise, over the sparkling Indian Ocean, where each influencer was gifted a bottle of ‘La Vie Est Belle Soleil Cristal‘ Eau de Parfum, a fragrance inspired by the “spring’s first sunshine,” a fitting start to a wonderful trip.

Lancôme hosted the influencers to an Idôle cocktail party later that evening. They dressed up in striking power suits for a night filled with fun activities such as personal photo sessions, cocktails, and an Idôle masterclass; an engaging discovery of Idôles signature fragrances. The highlight of the evening was all the women learning and performing a striking dance routine, embodying the essence of Idôle: empowerment. Everyone was showered with even more gifts; including the hero ‘Idôle’ Eau de Parfum, the radical fragrance of rose and jasmine.

Day 2 of the trip began at the break of dawn with a yoga session themed, “My Skin, My Strength”, the 2-hour session was guided by these five-step lessons and practices: Meditation and Cleansing the skin, Toning your muscles and focal skin, Strengthening with Advanced Génifique Serum for healthy skin, and Targeted Training with Stretching for Rénergie H. F. C. Triple Serum.

The star products at the skincare masterclass were Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum the iconic skincare staple for radiant, even, and strengthened skin, as well as Rénergie H. F. C. Triple Serum, the new star that expertly combines hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide and ferulic acid for potent anti-aging and fighting dark spots. The influencers got to explore the textures and were gifted with the entire skincare range.

After some hours of relaxation, the influencers took part in the Lancôme Make-up Masterclass, with David Sharp, Regional Make-Up Artist/Trainer for Lancome South Africa. The Masterclass was centered around the best-selling Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation, one of the best-selling foundations that deliver 24H comfortable wear in 50 shades with a natural matte finish. At the class, the ladies were taught shade matching and learned tips such as “How to Achieve a 15-Minute Makeup Look.”

The last night on the trip was truly magical. The influencers showed up beautifully dressed in champagne gold and pink, paying homage to the product of the night, La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, the brand’s declaration that Life is Beautiful and an invitation to share in the joy of happiness. The unmissable fragrance celebrates olfaction with noble iris, patchouli, and vanilla. The beach shore was lit up with the ubiquitous Lancôme logo.

There was great food, amazing music, a fire dance show, and, of course, an endless selection of gifts presented to the influencers from the entire La Vie Est Belle range. It was a special night that encapsulated happiness the Lancôme way.

The generosity of the Lancôme brand is unmatched. Lancôme has successfully upheld the happiness banner for over 85 years, and this Sub-Saharan trip has officially inducted influencers from across Africa as “Happiness Activists.”

To Shop Lancôme products, visit:

Essenza in Nigeria

Lintons in Kenya

Zino in Ivory Coast

Edgars, Woolworths, Foschini, Truworths, ARC, and now Superbalist in South Africa

