Olubukola Abitoye has been Conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the International Certified Risk Management Professionals

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Olubukola Abitoye, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Space Capital has received glowing commendations from loved ones as she was conferred with a Doctoral Fellow of International Certified Risk Management Professionals (ICRMP), United Kingdom, an organization registered in England & Wales in affiliation with the Chartered Institute of Loan & Risk Management of Nigeria.

According to Dr. Martina Macpherson, President of ICRMP who conferred the award on Dr. Abitoye and other recipients during the Executive Masterclass and Induction ceremony of new professional members at Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja, said the award was in recognition of their laudable contributions to the development of risk management, with a view to promoting activities of professional membership and networking opportunities through conferences.

The Governing Council of the Institute in Nigeria, Dr. Harriet Nkechi Akubuiro in her speech, noted that Abitoye who is a finance professional with other interests spanning Insurance, Real Estate and Brand Communications, has through her financial institution, Digital Space Capital, contributed to the economic growth of Nigeria whilst also empowering youth through her Florence Modupe Foundation. Among those conferred with the Honor alongside Abitoye includes the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Lagos State, Hundogan Sewanu Temitope; President, NNPC Cooperative Multipurpose Service, Bakare Arowolo; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Standard Insurance Brokers, Adetayo John-Fishers.

More Photos:

Related Topics:

