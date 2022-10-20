Celebrating Culinary Craftsmanship: Here’s how The Balvenie Makers Project went down

The spirit of craft is at the core of The Balvenie brand and this luxurious range of whisky, made with uniqueness, has worked tirelessly to find collaborators who share its passion for creativity.

In its most recent project, The Balvenie collaborated with two incredibly talented chefs – Chef Imoteda and Chef Stone, who are exemplary makers in their fields to curate an exclusive fine dining experience for food enthusiasts, friends of the brand, and well-known lifestyle and food influencers.

As a tribute to the chefs’ passions, not one but two events were held in Lagos and Abuja on October 15th and 16th respectively to honor and celebrate these two exceptional makers.

Guests were treated to a luxurious evening of excellent dining, classical performances by Tena, the violinist (Lagos), the Strings Quad (Abuja), spoken word by none other than these powerful artists – Sage (Lagos) and Bash (Abuja), and of course a taste of the Balvenie.

That’s not all, while guests enjoyed the delectable meals presented by the chefs, the Blues Project (Lagos) and Shyne Band (Abuja) held it down with incredible feel-good music all night long. The events were held at the Gusto Restaurant in Lagos and Ivy League restaurant in Abuja and hosted by popular radio host, Osi Suave and lifestyle entrepreneur, Chika Chukwu.

The six-course meal was specially designed to be paired perfectly with bottomless cocktails including the Balvenie’s signature Mint Julep and Brown Derby. The chefs each made courses infused with the 12-YO and 14- YO Balvenie and every plate was a testament to the expressiveness and individuality of these makers. Some crowd favorites were Chef Stone’s Burgundy Wellington which comprised of beef wellington in calvados sauce and sautéed vegetables and Chef Imoteda’s desert The Balvenie Experience which was an orange chocolate cake topped with malted cheesecake ice-cream, whisky caramel, gold dust, and honeycomb.

Speaking at both events, Eddie Madaki (Meta Luxury Manager, William Grants, and Sons), stated,

“At the Balvenie, we believe that it takes skill to make something great but it takes passion to make something truly extraordinary. Today, we have collaborated with two of the finest chefs out of Nigeria – Chef Stone and Chef Imoteda and just like it takes centuries to make the perfect bottle of Balvenie, it takes a lifetime of commitment, passion, and heart to be some of the finest chefs in the country.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind her craft, and what the Balvenie ideology means to her, Chef Imoteda said “When I feed people, one of the things I find most important is leaving them feeling good and comforted like they just had an experience that will linger in their minds long after it’s over. Some of the dishes I made today may look simple but it took quite a while to make them to perfection, which is one of the most important aspects of the Balvenie whiskey.

Speaking about his craft and the collaboration, Chef Stone said “The craft that goes into creating the Balvenie whisky is amazing and I wanted to do the same thing with the food that will be served here today. What everyone is going to taste is years of work put on a plate; I wanted to interpret my experiences into the dishes.”

This collaboration between the Balvenie, Chef Imoteda ,and Chef Stone is a reflection of the joint passion for the creative process and unpacks the uniquely human elements that elevate the great to the exceptional; it showcases the difference made when makers pour their hearts into what they do with the sole aim of inspiring a new generation of makers in their fields.

See more photos below:

Sponsored Content