The Art of Craftsmanship: Chef Stone and The Balvenie Celebrate Fine Dining & Whisky

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your journey into the culinary world?

My name is Abiola ‘Chef Stone’ Akanji. As a boy, I spent a lot of time in the kitchen with my mum—those moments were special and really sparked my interest in cooking. Watching her, I started experimenting and perfecting my skills over time. Later, I had the opportunity to work in restaurants abroad, which helped me refine my craft even further. To deepen my expertise, I pursued professional training at the French Culinary Institute in New York City. That experience gave me a strong foundation in culinary techniques and broadened my perspective on food. I am the Founder of The Burgundy restaurant and I run culinary schools in both Lagos and Abuja.

Could you share what inspired the collaboration between The Balvenie and yourself and in what ways would you say your brand image aligns with theirs??

My partnership with The Balvenie was inspired by our shared dedication to craftsmanship, heritage, and storytelling through our respective crafts. Just as The Balvenie meticulously crafts its whisky, I take a similar approach to curating fine dining experiences that celebrate traditional flavors, heritage, and artistry. We both honor tradition while pushing the boundaries of innovation, and that synergy made this collaboration a natural fit.

What does being a Balvenie Maker mean to you, both personally and professionally?

Being a Balvenie Maker is one’s recognition of the dedication to craftsmanship that goes into creating a change. For me, it is an opportunity to showcase my passion for elevating african cuisine on a global scale. Through my Pan-African restaurant, I strive to push the boundaries of African culinary artistry, and The Balvenie helps amplify that vision to a worldwide audience.

You’ve mentioned your focus on African cuisine. How do you see the connection between whisky-making and the culinary experience?

Whisky and food share a lot in common in terms of flavor profiles and notes. Both African cuisine and The Balvenie’s whisky-making process are deeply rooted in tradition, storytelling, and a meticulous dedication to craft. The Balvenie’s heritage speaks to time-honored techniques, just as African cuisine tells the story of generations through its flavors and methods.

The Balvenie recently launched the 60-Year-Old bottle. How does it feel to be such an integral part of this milestone?

Sixty years is an incredible length of time for anything to mature, and it’s truly an honor to be part of this celebration. The experience wasn’t just about designing a menu; it was about storytelling through flavor. The Balvenie 60-Year-Old is a whisky of exceptional rarity and depth, so every element of the menu had to reflect that level of excellence. I wanted to create a dining experience that matched the prestige of the occasion, where each course was carefully thought out to complement the whisky’s tasting notes and celebrate its craftsmanship.

The Balvenie 60-Year-Old has undergone decades of careful ageing. As a world-renowned chef, how does this compare to your own journey, and what advice would you give to aspiring chefs?

This year marks 22 years of my career as a chef, and the journey has been anything but easy. Much like whisky aging, culinary mastery requires patience, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the craft. There are no shortcuts in this profession; your work speaks for you. Just as whisky must undergo years of careful maturation, a chef must invest time in learning, refining, and perfecting their skills. Many young chefs aspire to instant success, but true excellence takes time. My advice? Put in the work, stay patient, and let your craft speak for itself.

The Balvenie is renowned for its luxury whisky craftsmanship; how does this reflect in your partnership with the brand as a Balvenie Maker?

This partnership is about curating experiences that celebrate true luxury- the kind that comes from authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for the finer things in life. Every dish I create in collaboration with The Balvenie is designed to complement the whisky’s complexity, ensuring that each sip and bite enhances the other. We are crafting moments that feel exclusive, intentional, and unforgettable.

How do you see your collaboration with The Balvenie evolving, and what impact do you hope it will have on the luxury culinary scene in Nigeria?

I see this collaboration becoming a catalyst for redefining luxury dining in Nigeria. The goal is to introduce more people to the art of whisky-pairing while elevating the appreciation of African ingredients in fine dining. This partnership will set a new standard for immersive gastronomy, where food and whisky are not just consumed but experienced in a way that tells a story and evokes emotion.

How do you think whisky and food pairings can elevate a dining experience?

Whisky adds an extra dimension to food; it enhances flavors. A well-paired whisky can bring out hidden notes in a dish, while a thoughtfully prepared dish can amplify the complexity of a whisky. It’s all about balance. It’s a dance of flavors that, when properly curated, creates a memorable gastronomic experience.

What’s next for you in your journey as a chef? Any exciting projects or collaborations ahead?

There’s so much to look forward to! This partnership has only just started. We are looking at crafting more immersive experiences that highlight both whisky and fine dining in ways that push creative boundaries. Stay tuned!

