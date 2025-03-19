WithChudeLive brings together Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze & Bovi for a Live Conversation

Chude Jideonwo, host of the viral talk show #WithChude and CEO of Joy Incorporated, is set to host a live talk concert featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze, and Bovi Ugboma on April 27th, 2025.

Over the past five years, Chude has created a platform where open conversations about truth, vulnerability, and growth have been celebrated.

Chude is now taking this experience beyond the screen to a live audience for the first time. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze, and Bovi Ugboma will take the stage at #WithChudeLive for a ground-breaking conversation.

These culture icons will come together in one space to share their journeys – their successes, struggles, and the lessons that shaped them.

Chude shared the big announcement on his Instagram page, stating;

On the 5th anniversary of #WithChude, the 001s in each sector will join me for the first-ever #WithChude Live. Thousands are expected to join the live for a raw and insightful experience of truth, vulnerability, and great conversations.

The event will feature;

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, A globally acclaimed author and cultural critic.

Funke Akindele, Nollywood’s record-breaking filmmaker and actress

Jerry Eze, the faith leader whose New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations has drawn millions across the globe, and

Bovi Ugboma, one of Africa’s sharpest comedic minds.

Chude Jideonwo, who brings conversations that go beyond the surface, will also take part.

It’s a unique experience where real stories are told, truths are shared, and perspectives are changed. Tickets go live on Monday, March 24, 2025

