Connect with us

Events Promotions

#WithChudeLive brings together Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze & Bovi for a Live Conversation

Career Events Promotions

Scale up your Success: Get ready for the Selar & BellaNaija Women's Day Exclusive Seminar!

Events News Promotions

NBA Nigeria Marks Women’s Month with Her Time To Play Leadership Event

Career Events Promotions

LG to Celebrate Women’s Month with The Insider Business Masterclass | Get to Know

Events News Promotions

Queen Moremi Launches to Inspire and Connect Modern African Women

Events News Promotions

Raising the Bar: What to Expect at The Event Show 2025

Events Inspired News Promotions

11-Year-Old Amazing-Grace Salami Triumphs at Spelling Bee In Nigeria 2025

Events Music

Tems to Join J. Cole, Lil Wayne & More for the Final Dreamville Festival

Events News Promotions

Women, Wealth & Power: AltInvest Sparks Financial Action at IWD 2025 Event

Events Promotions

The EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair Kicks off Tomorrow, March 18, in Ekiti State

Events

#WithChudeLive brings together Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze & Bovi for a Live Conversation

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Chude Jideonwo, host of the viral talk show #WithChude and CEO of Joy Incorporated, is set to host a live talk concert featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze, and Bovi Ugboma on April 27th, 2025.

Over the past five years, Chude has created a platform where open conversations about truth, vulnerability, and growth have been celebrated.

Chude is now taking this experience beyond the screen to a live audience for the first time. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze, and Bovi Ugboma will take the stage at #WithChudeLive for a ground-breaking conversation.

These culture icons will come together in one space to share their journeys – their successes, struggles, and the lessons that shaped them.

Chude shared the big announcement on his Instagram page, stating;

On the 5th anniversary of #WithChude, the 001s in each sector will join me for the first-ever #WithChude Live. Thousands are expected to join the live for a raw and insightful experience of truth, vulnerability, and great conversations.

The event will feature;

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, A globally acclaimed author and cultural critic.
Funke Akindele, Nollywood’s record-breaking filmmaker and actress
Jerry Eze, the faith leader whose New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations has drawn millions across the globe, and
Bovi Ugboma, one of Africa’s sharpest comedic minds.

Chude Jideonwo, who brings conversations that go beyond the surface, will also take part.
It’s a unique experience where real stories are told, truths are shared, and perspectives are changed. Tickets go live on Monday, March 24, 2025

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php