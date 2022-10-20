BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

Lagos Cocktail Week

Lagos Cocktail Week is back with its 8th edition themed ‘Behind the Bars, Drinks & Brands’ powered by MasterCard. The exclusive Cocktail Village feature, a special part of the week, will take place from the 20th-21st October and will provide a more immersive experience of the cocktail culture. There will be a conference in the morning starting at 11 AM. At 3 PM, doors will open to cocktail lovers to enjoy their complimentary cocktails, networking, music, games, bar battle, and much more.

Date: Thursday, October 20 – Friday, October 21, 2022.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre

RSVP: HERE

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Weaving Thornes (Duo Art Exhibition)

“Weaving Thorns” depicts the uncertainties and difficulties we may encounter in a bid to better ourselves. Here, we break through barriers – inherited or self-imposed – making out the light in the midst of darkness, and plucking one’s rose in the midst of thorns. It is a duo showing artists Adekepemi Aderemi and Okedoyin Oluwatosin Luli.

Date: Thursday, October 20 – Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Soto Gallery, 10 Omo Osagie Street, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Karaoke Party at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Design Week Lagos (DWL) 2022

The theme for Design Week Lagos 2022 is “Beyond The Box”. With a unique lineup of phenomenal African designers, the spotlight will be on the award-winning international superstar designer, Ini Archibong, who will be sitting in conversation with DWL founder, Titi Ogufere and putting up a practical workshop. Other architects and designers to look forward to are Charles O Job, Jumoke Adenowo, Eva Sonaike, Jade Folawiyo, Olubunmi Adeyemi, Victor Ekpuk, Tejumola Butler Adenuga, Tosin Oshinowo, Seun Oduwole, Pierre Christophe Gam, Tola Akerele and Osaru Alile.

Date: Thursday, October 20 – Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Center, 4 Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

BE! Conference: ONE THING

The Covenant Nation, (TCN) is hosting its 4th edition of the annual BE! Women conference-themed ONE THING. Speakers like Rev Fola Achudume, Pastor Bimbo Fola-Alade, TY Bello, Yetunde Bankole-Bernard, Owen Omogiafo, Sunmisola Agbebi, Oyinkonsola Alabi, and Pastor Toyin Poju-Oyemade will be sharing, teaching and encouraging women to BE!.

Date: Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Venue: The Covenant Place, Iganmu right beside the National Theatre, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Global Breakthrough Night

Don’t miss The Global Breakthrough Night if you are in Lagos on Friday for a time of Spirit-filled worship, prayer, prophetic declarations, and breakthrough into answered prayers with anointed worship ministers, Judikay, Eno Micheal, and their host Pastor Sola Fola-Alade.

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Eti Osa Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher

Get ready to have the best of Fridays. The Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Halloween Socials

Time to get spooky as Halloween meets South Social this Friday!

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: SOUTH Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Tacos at the Rooftop

Experience plant-based tacos that would have you wanting more. Plus good vibes, music, environment, and food.

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Karaoke at Terrakulture

Come sing your heart out with friends for a fun karaoke hangout. You don’t want to miss this. Entry is free.

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Gordon’s Playground: Gin-Spired Launch of the New Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Flavored Gin

Following the success of its hugely popular Gordon’s Moringa, Guinness Nigeria has introduced Gordon’s Pink Berry and Gordon’s Sunset Orange. The new variants will be unveiled with Gordon’s Playground, a gin-spired launch experience. The event will feature an exciting assortment of the finest Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange G&T serves, with spirited performances by Reekado Banks, Ladipoe, DJ Consequence, DJ Anonymous, DJ Davesound, Sheye Banks and Pearl Cardy.

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: La Madisson, Oniru.

RSVP: HERE

Sip + Shop Halloween Party

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Shiro Lagos, Block XVI 3 & 4 Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Any Given Sunday

Entry is free, so pull up with your squad!

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888 or 08154907555

H2OHHH Pool Party

Lagos get ready for the biggest pool party ever! This weekend. Proof Hotel is bringing to you the H2OHHH Pool party! An experience like never before. Performing live is Ruger alongside other artists. Entry is strictly by reservation.

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Proof Hotel & Lounge, 8 Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Close off T F Kuboye Street Oniru, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: 08142422888

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 24, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099

Camp Verde

Don’t get stuck in that Monday traffic or struggle to let it out elsewhere!

Date: Monday, October 24, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE

Dark, Funny & Unacceptable

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.