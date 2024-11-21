BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, November 22 – December 15, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

UNCLE BUBU’S PRE DRINKS FRIDAY

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Bolivar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki

RSVP: HERE



PREGAME FRIDAYS WITH COCO

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: No 4, A.J Marinho Drive, VI, Lagos

RSVP: FREE



Warri Fashion Week 2024

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: King George Hall, Warri South Local Government Secretariat, Delta State

RSVP: HERE

Bridging The Gap: Film Screening & Panel Discussion

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024



Johnny’s Room Live 6 (Port Harcourt Edition) Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 6

Venue: EUI Event Center

PM RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.