#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers: A Key Partner in Celebrating Nigeria’s Unsung Pioneers at Art X Lagos 2024

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

Skepta Graced Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Elegant Trad | WATCH

Aswad Film Festival Launches with Spotlight on Black American, European, and African Cinema

Strengthening Nigeria’s Creative Industry: USAID and Ascend Studios are set to Launch the Africa Creative Blueprint!

Women in the Arts Is Set to Host Her Workshop/Luncheon on Gender-Equitable Storytelling

Layi Wasabi Wins Infinix’s Sponsored Content Creator Award at TFAA18 | Get the scoop

Women Radio Unveils AI Model “Nimi,” Designed to Empower Women With Real-Time Support and Advice

Rich Aunty Finance and GOTNI Partner to Empower 1,000 Future Icons at 2024 Emerging Leaders Conference

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, November 22 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

UNCLE BUBU’S PRE DRINKS FRIDAY

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Bolivar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: HERE


PREGAME FRIDAYS WITH COCO

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: No 4, A.J Marinho Drive, VI, Lagos
RSVP: FREE


Warri Fashion Week 2024

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: King George Hall, Warri South Local Government Secretariat, Delta State
RSVP: HERE

Bridging The Gap: Film Screening & Panel Discussion

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 1b Adekola Balogun St, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Johnny’s Room Live 6 (Port Harcourt Edition)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: EUI Event Center
RSVP: HERE

Abuja Flag Football Season 7

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
Time: 12:30 PM
Venue: El- Amin International School. 1, Gurara Street, Off Ibrahim Babangida Blvd, Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

