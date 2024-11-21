Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI
Date: Friday, November 22 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
UNCLE BUBU’S PRE DRINKS FRIDAY
Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Bolivar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
PREGAME FRIDAYS WITH COCO
Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: No 4, A.J Marinho Drive, VI, Lagos
RSVP: FREE
Warri Fashion Week 2024
Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: King George Hall, Warri South Local Government Secretariat, Delta State
RSVP: HERE
Bridging The Gap: Film Screening & Panel Discussion
Venue: 1b Adekola Balogun St, Lekki, Lagos
Johnny’s Room Live 6 (Port Harcourt Edition)
Venue: EUI Event Center
Abuja Flag Football Season 7
Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
Time: 12:30 PM
Venue: El- Amin International School. 1, Gurara Street, Off Ibrahim Babangida Blvd, Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.