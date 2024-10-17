BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, October 18 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

UNCLE BUBU’S PRE DRINKS FRIDAY

Date: Friday, October 18 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Bolivar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: HERE


Poetry and Chill

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Landmark Event Center, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Business People Pray Conference 

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: 4 Points By Sheraton, Lagos

RSVP: HERE
NuBorn Art  Club

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: The Base Lounge And Restaurants (7, Alahaji Kanike Street Of Falomo Awolowo Road By Bachuse Bustop, Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Craft, Pizza & Sip 

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: La Taverna Lagos, 48 Balarabe Musa Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

