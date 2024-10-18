Join BN’s Omotunde in Maryland USA for AWCAA’s 20th Anniversary Gala

Hello BNers,

Omotunde here, and I’m thrilled to be yet again, in Maryland USA to celebrate with AWCAA on her 20th Anniversary Fundraising Gala. This special event will celebrate 20 years of advocacy and support for African immigrant women impacted by breast cancer.

Importantly, I’ll be hosting a fireside chat with founder Ify Nwabukwu, who has led the organization’s efforts in providing critical support to women and their families. We’ll be reflecting on the journey, and discussing how digital platforms can play a bigger role in spreading awareness and prevention strategies for breast cancer.

AWCAA’s mission is to bridge the gap in healthcare access for African immigrant women, many of whom face significant barriers due to cultural stigmas, language differences, and lack of medical resources.

This event will not only highlight their work but also offer an inspiring evening with survivor stories, an Afri-Couture Survivor Fashion Show, and much more.

Stay tuned for updates and follow along on @bellanaija to catch all the excitement from this incredible night!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for AWCAA