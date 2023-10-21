BN’s Motunde Joined AWCAA to Celebrate & Honour Breast Cancer Survivors at the ‘Ladies First’ Brunch in Maryland | Read More

Hello BNers,

3 days went by so fast but I am beyond elated to have gone on this trip.

It was inspiring, impactful, and one of the best experiences I’ve had on a work trip.

Where do I start?

ARRIVAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

I arrived at the Washington Dulles Airport at 8:25 p.m. because I had connected through Lome, which made it shorter than I am used to. I had a chauffeur assigned to me on this trip and he was nice enough to assist with my boxes as we made our way to The Holiday Inn in Greenbelt, Maryland which was roughly an hour from the airport.

The hotel felt like ‘home’ and the aesthetics matched up to this feeling.

Proof? Watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

DAY 1

As it was a short trip and with the main event just 2 days ahead, I decided to have a short tour of the AWCAA office in GreenBelt Maryland where I was warmly received by the founder and executive director, Ify Nwabukwu.

In this video, she talks about what inspired the birth of AWCAA as a cancer awareness organization and it was a delight going through what had been tagged ‘The Wall of Fame”.

Every plaque and award testified to the amazing work that had been put into impact and support within the organization.

See a detailed video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

DINNER

At 5:00 pm, We were invited to a welcome dinner at the Spectrum Lounge in DC where AWCAA team members and some survivors met up. It was a gathering of good people including Maureen Umeh, the anchor/host of Fox 5 DC who also happens to be the chairperson of the AWCAA organization.

Also, we had Esther Peters, Abeni Ogundadegbe, and Justine Mbianda, who are cancer survivors and were glad to share their stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWCAA MD/DC/VA (@awcaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

DAY 2

Finally, D-Day!!! friends and well-wishers came from far and near to celebrate and honor cancer survivors and most importantly, get enlightened about the diseases and preventive measures to be taken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

It was a pink-themed event which made it more beautiful to see.

There was a photo area to explore and guests were interviewed, including the Miss Africa USA queen, Snit Tewoldemedhin who is also the current AWCAA ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The event started with a welcome note from the Mayor of Greenbelt, Emmett V. Jordan and we had brunch afterward which was just the perfect buffet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The event commenced with an all-male session which had relatives of cancer victims, alive and not share their experiences about how the dark period affected them. Also, they shed more light on how men can play a huge part in the healing process for every breast cancer victim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

We also listened to a 24-year-old cancer survivor as she shared about her journey and life as she heals. This was very inspiring to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

There were side events, from dance performances to poetry renditions and a major highlight was when the cancer survivors majestically walked the runway with so much grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The event ended within the stated hours of 10 am – 2 pm and it was indeed a memorable one.

Key Message: Early detection saves lives!!!

Check all the details using #BNINDC #BNTRAVEL #AWCAA on @bellanaija

———————————————————————————————————————————————————