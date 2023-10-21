Connect with us

Rema, Yemi Alade, Tayc, Davido... Here Are All The Winners Of The First-Ever Trace Awards

2 hours ago

Global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker, Trace held its inaugural Trace Awards 2023 on October 21, 2023, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, to celebrate the creativity, talent, and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and artists. More than 150 artists were nominated in the awards ceremony, which showcased the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Nigerian music veteran D’Banj alongside Angolan global supermodel Maria Borges, featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel and more.

This year’s nominees included stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Blxckie, Yemi Alade, Libianca, and DJ Maphorisa, among others. If you weren’t able to tune in, here are the winners of the Trace Awards 2023.

  • Best Music Video – “Baddie” Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
  • Best Artist France & Belgium – Tayc (France)
  • Best Producer – Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)
  • Best Artist North Africa – Dystinct (Morocco)
  • Best Artist UK – Central Cee
  • Best Artist Indian Ocean – Goulam (Comoros)
  • Best Artist Francophone Africa – Didi B (Ivory Coast)
  • Best DJ – Michael Brun (Haiti) 
  • Best Gospel Artist – KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)
  • Best Artist The Caribbean – Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti) 
  • Best Artist Anglophone Africa – Asake (Nigeria)
  • Best Global African Artist – Rema
  • Best Newcomer – Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)
  • Best Collaboration – “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)
  • Best Dancer – Robot Boii (South Africa) 
  • Best Artist Lusophone Africa – Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)
  • Changemaker Trace Award – Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
  • Best Live – Fally Ipupa (DRC)
  • Lifetime Achievement Award – 2Baba (Nigeria)
  • Album of the Year – “Love Damini” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  • Best Female Artist – Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
  • Best Male Artist – Davido (Nigeria)
