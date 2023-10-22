Connect with us

Music Promotions

Mr. Eazi's "Exit" Unveils Collaboration with Soweto Gospel Choir

Events Music

Rema, Yemi Alade, Tayc, Davido... Here Are All The Winners Of The First-Ever Trace Awards

Music

Seyi Shay Returns with Soulful EP "Feels Like Home Vol 1"

Music

New Music: Kida Kudz feat. BOJ - Banger

Music

New Music: Shatta Wale feat. Tekno - Incoming

Music

New Music: Blaqbonez feat. Zlatan - Bad Till Eternity

Music

New Music: Skiibii feat. Seyi Vibez, Teni, Reekado Banks & Mayorkun – CBN

BN TV Music

New Video: Olamide - Problem

Music

Listen: Chris Brown drops New Track "Sensational" featuring Davido & Lojay

Music

Listen: M.I Abaga shares New Single "6am In Accra"

Music

Mr. Eazi’s “Exit” Unveils Collaboration with Soweto Gospel Choir

Avatar photo

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Mr. Eazi released “Exit,” featuring the three-time Grammy-winning South African music legends, Soweto Gospel Choir, and it comes with infectious production from the Grammy-winning Nigerian beatmaker, Kel-P.

Set atop South Africa’s famed Drakensberg, amidst the oldest mountain range in the world, the “Exit” video delivers heavenly visuals that suit the song’s spiritual theme. Feel free to enjoy “Exit” by listening to it here and watching its music video below.

Don’t miss out on more of Mr. Eazi’s music—pre-save “The Evil Genius”.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php