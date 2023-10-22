Mr. Eazi’s “Exit” Unveils Collaboration with Soweto Gospel Choir

Mr. Eazi released “Exit,” featuring the three-time Grammy-winning South African music legends, Soweto Gospel Choir, and it comes with infectious production from the Grammy-winning Nigerian beatmaker, Kel-P.

Set atop South Africa’s famed Drakensberg, amidst the oldest mountain range in the world, the “Exit” video delivers heavenly visuals that suit the song’s spiritual theme. Feel free to enjoy “Exit” by listening to it here and watching its music video below.

Don't miss out on more of Mr. Eazi's music—pre-save "The Evil Genius".

