Indomie Love Bowl Game Show Premieres Today on Africa Magic: Dive into the Excitement

Africa Magic Indomie Love Bowl Game Show premieres today at 7:00 p.m. on select Africa Magic channels. This game show promises to take viewers on a journey filled with love, laughter, fun, and thrilling challenges.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Premiering on Africa Magic:

Africa Magic, said to be the home of entertainment, is the exclusive platform for the Indomie Love Bowl Game Show. With a legacy of delivering top-quality entertainment to viewers across Africa, Africa Magic is the home for this game show. Tune in today at 7.00 pm on Africa Magic Family (DStv Ch 154 and GOtv Ch 7) and then a re-broadcast on Sunday, the 29th of October, on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Ch 153 and GOtv Ch 8) at 5:00 pm–6:00 pm and also on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch. 151 and GOtv Supa+ Ch. 12) at 6.00 pm–7:00 pm.

A Unique Family Experience:

The Indomie Love Bowl Game Show is a one-of-a-kind competition that places families at the center of the action. The show is said to be about unity and creating memorable moments. It’s said to be a reminder of the importance of family, love, and togetherness.

Exciting Show Format:

According to the organisers, the Indomie Love Bowl game show is divided into five segments and several teams. Mothers and Children will compete in various Indomie-branded tasks for a chance to win prizes, including millions of Naira and other branded items. There will also be two celebrity episodes where some celebrities and their kids will go head to head in the celebrity edition with a chance to learn yummy new Indomie recipes every week.

An Evening of Wholesome Entertainment:

This family-friendly program promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Whether children, parents, or friends, the Indomie Love Bowl Game Show promises an evening of wholesome entertainment that will leave viewers with smiles on their faces.

