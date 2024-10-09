Dufil Prima Foods to Celebrate Young Heroes at the Indomie Heroes Award

It is that time of year again, as Dufil Prima Foods sets to unveil the winners of this year’s Indomie Heroes Award at the upcoming Award Ceremony, airing Live on your screens!

For over 15 years, Dufil Prima Foods, the makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, have made it their mission to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of young Nigerian children through their CSR initiative, the Indomie Heroes Award. This initiative honours children who have shown remarkable courage, intelligence, and compassion, often in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Originally known as the Indomie Independence Day Award, the Indomie Heroes Award has evolved into a powerful platform that shines a light on children from remote and underserved communities across Nigeria.

These children, despite limited resources and significant personal struggles, manage not only to overcome their adversities but also extend kindness and support to those around them.

The award serves as a reminder that bravery and resilience can emerge from even the most difficult circumstances.

Dufil’s commitment to this cause is unwavering. The brand believes that these young heroes deserve national recognition, hence the need for the Indomie Heroes Award. Each year, the award highlights a select group of children whose acts of courage and kindness have made a significant impact in their communities.

These young champions are honored not only with public recognition but also with a cash prize as a token of appreciation for their bravery.

This year’s edition promises to be particularly special, as these extraordinary winners from different regions of Nigeria will be celebrated in a live broadcast on October 13th, 2024. The event will offer a unique opportunity to witness the incredible stories of these young heroes, whose actions continue to inspire hope and strength across the nation.

To be part of this remarkable celebration, tune in to;

Africa Magic Family at 7:30 pm-8:30 pm,

AIT at 6:00 pm-7:00 pm,

NTA at 5:00 pm-6:00 pm,

Arise TV at 5:00 pm-6:00 pm,

and ONTV at 5:00-6:00 pm.

Don’t miss the chance to join the nation in recognizing the courage, resilience, and inspiring stories of Nigeria’s young heroes, whose remarkable feats are sure to touch viewers’ hearts everywhere.

