Introducing the New Indomie Relish Flavour by Dufil Prima Foods!

Dufil Prima Foods, renowned for its leading Indomie brand, is proud to announce that it has added a new beef flavour to its Indomie Relish line of products, marking a significant milestone for the beloved brand.

Highlighting this innovation, Ramanathan Solapayaan, Head of Marketing for Indomie Nigeria, emphasized the company’s dedication to continuously delight consumers with an exciting range of flavours. Indomie Relish, he said; offers a complete pack of noodles which is tasty, nutritious and filling at the same time.

Since its inception, Dufil Prima Foods has been committed to providing high-quality products that meet the nutritional needs of Nigerians and beyond. Over the past seven years, we have introduced popular flavours such as Chicken Delight and Seafood Delight, underscoring our unwavering commitment to offering unique and delicious experiences, he said.

Speaking on the journey leading to the new flavour, Oluwaponmile Alabi, Marketing Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, expressed the brand’s ethos of evolving to meet consumer preferences.

A brand that does not evolve risks becoming obsolete. Through extensive research, we identified a strong consumer affinity for Asian pop culture, where instant noodles play a significant role. Indomie Relish embodies innovation and responds to contemporary consumer needs. We aspire to be at the heart of our consumers’ lives, enriching every moment with diverse flavours and enriching experiences.

Reflecting on recent promotional activities to enhance consumer trials and engagement, Gift Uche-Iwele, Assistant Brand Manager, expressed gratitude to consumers who have embraced the brand so far.

We would be engaging with consumers at different malls and outlets. Make sure you catch us at the next activations as we might be coming to a store near you, she disclosed.

She restated the brand’s commitment to providing quality products to consumers to continually delight their taste palette and bring experience in every slurp of noodles consumed.

Indomie Relish is a line of Indomie instant noodles, which delivers a complete meal experience to the Nigerian Youth. Indomie Relish offers a complete pack of noodles, which is tasty, nutritious and filling at the same time. It has two other distinct variants, the Relish Seafood Delight and the Relish Chicken Delight.

The Chicken Delight comes with protein-filled real chicken chunks and vegetables, savoury seasoning powder, seasoning oil and extra green peas. It is a deliciously complete meal experience with real chicken chunks and veggies which makes it a meal youths of Nigeria crave.

Dufil Prima Foods is one of the leading manufacturers of Indomie, being one of Nigeria’s appreciated instant noodle brands. Committed to quality and consumer satisfaction, the products uphold high standards of nutrition, hygiene, and safety. With decades of innovation and expertise across technical, production, and customer service domains, the brand continues to set benchmarks in the food industry.

