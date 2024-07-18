Discover the Future of Banking at the 18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – West Africa

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) proudly announces the 18th Edition of the Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards – West Africa 2024, scheduled to take place in the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana, on November 19-20, 2024. This premier event promises two days filled with cutting-edge insights, dynamic discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Transforming the Future of Banking

Join global executives, industry experts, and visionary leaders from the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector as they gather to redefine the future of banking.

The Connected Banking Summit is synonymous with innovative banking models and focuses on accelerating digital transformation, delivering impeccable customer experiences, ensuring regulatory compliance, and upholding the highest standards of privacy and security.

Highlights of the Summit

A key highlight of the summit is the prestigious Innovation and Excellence Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions within the industry. This year’s event will feature an impressive roster of attendees, including representatives from banks, insurance companies, FinTechs, TechFins, digital and neo-banks, non-banking financial organizations, cooperatives, investment funds, and asset management companies.

Together, they will explore the transformative power of integrated solutions in reshaping the banking landscape.

Renowned Speakers

The previous edition of the summit featured distinguished speakers including:

Maxwell Opoku-Afari , First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana

, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana Victor Yaw Asante , Managing Director, FBN Bank Ghana

, Managing Director, FBN Bank Ghana Abena Amoah , Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange

, Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange Bernard Gyebi , Managing Director, Prudential Bank Limited

, Managing Director, Prudential Bank Limited Benjamin Dzoboku , Managing Director, Republic Bank (Ghana)

, Managing Director, Republic Bank (Ghana) Kwame Oppong , Director of FinTech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana

, Director of FinTech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana Thairu Ndungu , Deputy Managing Director, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited

, Deputy Managing Director, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited Abdoul Aziz Faye , Group CIO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

, Group CIO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Rachel Adeshina , Chief Information Officer, First Bank of Nigeria

, Chief Information Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Emmanuel Morka, Chief Information Officer, Access Bank (Ghana)

Why Attend?

Insightful Sessions: Engage with thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions led by industry pioneers.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with top-tier professionals and decision-makers from across the BFSI sector.

Awards Recognition: Celebrate innovation and excellence in the financial services industry.

Future Trends: Gain insights into the latest trends and technologies driving the future of banking.

Don’t Miss Out! Secure your spot at this pivotal event that promises to shape the future of the financial services industry.

For more information and to register, visit the official website: Connected Banking Summit. Stay updated by connecting with them on LinkedIn.

Sponsored Content