Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit – West Africa | February 21st

The Connected Banking Series focuses on building forward-thinking banking models by accelerating the pace of the digital revolution and providing customers with an extraordinary journey in congruence with policy and regulations, all while prioritizing paramount levels of privacy and security.

The Summit, collocated with the Connected Banking Awards – West Africa, will host leaders and experts from across the region representing Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTechs and TechFins, Digital and NeoBanks, Non-Banking Financial Organizations, Cooperatives, investment funds, Asset Management Companies to discuss and deliberate on how integrated solutions are shaping the future of banking.

The Bonded Banking Series offers a unique opportunity for engaging with industry veterans, senior executives, impactful decision-makers, and proficient practitioners who are unlocking the potential of banking technologies to redefine the industry landscape.

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) are the Organisers of the Connected Banking Summit 2023- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit) and is all set to go live with the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit West Africa which is themed ‘Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation’.

The summit focus on:

Customer Experience Enhancement Models

Digital Inclusion and Transformation

The Role of eCedi in Building a Cashless Economy

Modernizing and Transforming to Banks of the Future

Africa’s Digital Economy

DeFi, Lending and Microfinance

Partnerships in payments

Role of AI, ML-powered by data and analytics

Zero Trust Frameworks – Powering resilient organizations

Digital Access and Identity Management

ESG and Sustainability

Synergies between traditional FIs and FinTechs

The Past Editions have inputs from:

Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari , First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana

Kwame Oppong , Director of Fintech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana

Martin Kwame Awagah , President, Ghana Fintech and Payment Association

Gillian Hammah , Group Chief Marketing Officer, Databank Financial Services

Kofi Adomako , Managing Director, Ghana Commercial Bank

Thairu Ndungu , Deputy Managing Director, Consolidated Bank Ghana

Rachel Adeshina , CIO, First Bank of Nigeria .

Abdoul Aziz Faye , Group CIO, Ecobank

Dr Antwi Boasiako, Director-General, Cyber Security Authority Ghana

International Centre for Strategic Alliances is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research, and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.

To learn more, please feel free to go to their website, send an email to; Mohammed Thoufiq ([email protected]) and [email protected] or reach out by phone at+44 20 3808 8625

