Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa | February 21st

Ota Welcomes Market Square with a Grand Celebration | Here's the Story

Get Ready for a Rap Battle as Deepwell Entertainment Launches JudgementDay

'Super E' to the Rescue: New Children's Book Makes Economic Literacy Fun for Kids

Empowering Women: Onga's Inspiring Presence at the 22nd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, 2023

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 2 | WATCH

BBTitans' Yaya Mwanda, Mihlali Ndamase & More Storm The Runway For Malondie® At Joburg Fashion Week

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 1 | WATCH

NBA Nigeria and Dennis Osadebe Shine in 2nd Edition of 'NBA Meets Art'

A New Era of Education: Berger Paints embarks on a campaign in commemoration of the Girl Child Day

Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit – West Africa | February 21st

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Connected Banking Series focuses on building forward-thinking banking models by accelerating the pace of the digital revolution and providing customers with an extraordinary journey in congruence with policy and regulations, all while prioritizing paramount levels of privacy and security.

The Summit, collocated with the Connected Banking Awards – West Africa, will host leaders and experts from across the region representing Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTechs and TechFins, Digital and NeoBanks, Non-Banking Financial Organizations, Cooperatives, investment funds, Asset Management Companies to discuss and deliberate on how integrated solutions are shaping the future of banking.

The Bonded Banking Series offers a unique opportunity for engaging with industry veterans, senior executives, impactful decision-makers, and proficient practitioners who are unlocking the potential of banking technologies to redefine the industry landscape.

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) are the Organisers of the Connected Banking Summit 2023- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit) and is all set to go live with the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit West Africa which is themed ‘Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation’.

The summit focus on:

  • Customer Experience Enhancement Models
  • Digital Inclusion and Transformation
  • The Role of eCedi in Building a Cashless Economy
  • Modernizing and Transforming to Banks of the Future
  • Africa’s Digital Economy
  • DeFi, Lending and Microfinance
  • Partnerships in payments
  • Role of AI, ML-powered by data and analytics
  • Zero Trust Frameworks – Powering resilient organizations
  • Digital Access and Identity Management
  • ESG and Sustainability
  • Synergies between traditional FIs and FinTechs

The Past Editions have inputs from:

  • Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana
  • Kwame Oppong, Director of Fintech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana
  • Martin Kwame Awagah, President, Ghana Fintech and Payment Association
  • Gillian Hammah, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Databank Financial Services 
  • Kofi Adomako, Managing Director, Ghana Commercial Bank
  • Thairu Ndungu, Deputy Managing Director, Consolidated Bank Ghana
  • Rachel Adeshina, CIO, First Bank of Nigeria.
  • Abdoul Aziz Faye, Group CIO, Ecobank
  • Dr Antwi Boasiako, Director-General, Cyber Security Authority Ghana

International Centre for Strategic Alliances is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research, and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.

To learn more, please feel free to go to their website, send an email to; Mohammed Thoufiq ([email protected]) and [email protected] or reach out by phone at+44 20 3808 8625

BellaNaija is a media partner for the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit- West Africa

