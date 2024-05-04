Wofai Fada Is Engaged!

#TW024 rings in wedding bells for chef, actress and comedian Wofai Ewa, popularly known as Wofai Fada and her fiance. Wofai shared the joyful news and engagement photos on her Instagram this morning.

Beyond her work in media, Wofai is also a successful entrepreneur in the food and drink industry. She’s the owner of the popular restaurant “Just Afang” and the cookbook titled “Yogiegee Culture.”

Congratulations to Wofai!

