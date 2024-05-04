Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Wofai Fada Is Engaged!

BN TV Relationships

Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of "Heartstrings & Hiccups"

BN TV Relationships

Love Languages, Fights & More... Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Answer All Questions in New Vlog

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee White Are Forever One! See Highlights from their White Wedding

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#SailingToSunday... Here's Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

The Gospel Singers Who Got Engaged & Married in the Last One Year 💍

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Love In NYSC Camp! Abisoye and Collins' Fairytale Is One Of Beautiful Adventures

Nollywood Relationships Weddings

"A Few Months Ago I Said Yes to My Odogwu"... Sharon Ooja is Officially a Mrs!

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Editor's Pick: The Perfect Playlist for The Christian Lovebirds

Relationships

Wofai Fada Is Engaged!

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

#TW024 rings in wedding bells for chef, actress and comedian Wofai Ewa, popularly known as Wofai Fada and her fiance. Wofai shared the joyful news and engagement photos on her Instagram this morning.

Beyond her work in media, Wofai is also a successful entrepreneur in the food and drink industry. She’s the owner of the popular restaurant “Just Afang” and the cookbook titled “Yogiegee Culture.”

Congratulations to Wofai!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wofai (@wofaifada)

See more photos from her engagement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wofai (@wofaifada)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  

BN Book Review: A Cry for Mercy by Peter Okwonkwo I Review By Roseline Mgbodichimma
css.php