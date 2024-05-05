Sweet Spot
A Queen & Her King! See Photos From Wofai Fada and Taiwo Cole’s Traditional Wedding
Fresh off her engagement announcement yesterday, Wofai Fada and her beau, Taiwo Cole, are already celebrating their love in a beautiful traditional ceremony. Today, she shared photos of them honouring her heritage with a wedding rooted in the customs of the Ugep people.
“I love the way my people celebrate love 😻🥰🥰 Ugep to the world,” says Wofai. Ugep is a town in the Yakurr local government area in Cross River State in southern Nigeria.
See photos and beautiful moments from the ceremony:
