Enjoy The Opulence of Culture in Adetutu & Uyi’s Yoruba -Edo Trad!

The richness and beauty of Nigerian cultures never cease to amaze us. Adetutu and Uyi had an exciting fusion of the Yoruba and Edo cultures with their vibrant traditional wedding.

The Yoruba beauty stole the heart of the Yoruba prince charming and they both decided that forever was the way up from there. They had such a colourful traditional wedding where they repped their Yoruba and Edo roots respectively. Adetutu was every bit of a stunning bride and she rocked her outfits with such finesse. Uyi also came through dapper, complementing his baby girl in every way. From their regal looks to the sweet show of love and rich culture, the #ForeverTUGo lovebirds have completely won our hearts and we bet they will win yours too.

Enjoy their wedding photos. below:













