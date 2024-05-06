Style
Taiwo Cole & Wofai Fada Serving Regal Looks With Their Traditional Wedding Photos | #TWO24
The joy continues for Wofai Fada. After tying the knot with Taiwo Cole in a beautiful Ugep traditional ceremony, she’s sharing more stunning looks from the special day. Dressed in rich Ugep attires that reflect the cultural heritage of her people, the couple radiates pure happiness.
See more looks from her traditional wedding ceremony:
Credits:
Event Planners: @protusevents__ng Assisted by @khaliempress
Photographer: @officialphotofreak
Bridal Styling and Creative Direction: @style_by_ruvero
Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair styling/custom: @fibeads
Groom outfit/styling” @tochini__
Location” @just_afang
Brides Onyonyon Outfit” @amyaghomi
Jewellery: @pinkperfection_accessories