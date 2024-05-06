Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Taiwo Cole & Wofai Fada Serving Regal Looks With Their Traditional Wedding Photos | #TWO24

Events Movies & TV Style

Elegance & Royalty Meet as African Stars Grace the Premiere Of "Bridgerton" Season 3 in South Africa

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Look Back On Our Editor's Top Looks From Netflix's 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

Style Weddings

Dive Into The World of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Beauty Events Style

The Nitty Gritties of Chioma Ikokwu's Show-Stopping Elegance at HighTea with BellaNaija Style

Style

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 211

Style

Why We Love Hilda Baci's Minimal Fashion Statement at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Promotions Style

"A Piece of Me": Mimmi Kasu's Bold New Collection for the Modern Woman

Events News Style

How Africa's Power Women Slayed The Sophisticated Elegance Theme at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Style

Taiwo Cole & Wofai Fada Serving Regal Looks With Their Traditional Wedding Photos | #TWO24

Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

The joy continues for Wofai Fada. After tying the knot with Taiwo Cole in a beautiful Ugep traditional ceremony, she’s sharing more stunning looks from the special day. Dressed in rich Ugep attires that reflect the cultural heritage of her people, the couple radiates pure happiness.

See more looks from her traditional wedding ceremony:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wofai (@wofaifada)

Credits:

Event Planners: @protusevents__ng Assisted by @khaliempress
Photographer: @officialphotofreak
Bridal Styling and Creative Direction: @style_by_ruvero
Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair styling/custom: @fibeads
Groom outfit/styling” @tochini__
Location” @just_afang
Brides Onyonyon Outfit” @amyaghomi
Jewellery: @pinkperfection_accessories

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  
css.php