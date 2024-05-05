Ntito Found Her Soulmate, John in Her Instagram DM! #JplusN

Connect with us

Weddings

Weddings

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Isn’t it amazing how a simple DM could open a world of endless possibilities? An Instagram DM ignited a spark between Ntito and John and here they are, on a beautiful journey of bliss!

As they embark on their forever journey, we get to catch a glimpse of their love with their pre-wedding photos. From their hearty laughter to steamy chemistry, we can clearly tell that these two are totally smitten. It’s so amazing to see how something as magical as their love can sprout from a simple DM.  😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below and see their love story here:

           

Credits:

Bride@ntito__
Groom@johnojetunde
Planner@jadesdiamondevents
Photography@leyeojeniyi
Hair & Makeup@ntito__
Suit@dejiandkola

