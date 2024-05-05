Ntito Found Her Soulmate, John in Her Instagram DM! #JplusN

Isn’t it amazing how a simple DM could open a world of endless possibilities? An Instagram DM ignited a spark between Ntito and John and here they are, on a beautiful journey of bliss!

As they embark on their forever journey, we get to catch a glimpse of their love with their pre-wedding photos. From their hearty laughter to steamy chemistry, we can clearly tell that these two are totally smitten. It’s so amazing to see how something as magical as their love can sprout from a simple DM. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below and see their love story here:

Credits:

Bride: @ntito__

Groom: @johnojetunde

Planner: @jadesdiamondevents

Photography: @leyeojeniyi

Hair & Makeup: @ntito__

Suit: @dejiandkola