Watch Bimbo Ademoye & Timini Egbuson Find Love in the Movie “Unexpected Places”

1 hour ago

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson are no stranger to acting together as a couple. The duo who captivated audiences as a couple in last year’s, “Big Love,” are back together in a new movie – “Unexpected Love.”

This time sparks fly between Timini’s character, Chris, a playboy, and Prosper, the housekeeper’s daughter, who steps in to manage the household while her mother undergoes surgery.

Can an irresponsible playboy like Chris find true love with the unexpected arrival of Prosper?

Watch below:

 

