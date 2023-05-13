Watch Bimbo Ademoye & Timini Egbuson Fall in Love Again in Upcoming Romantic Drama “Big Love” | Teaser

Connect with us

6 mins ago

Inkblot Productions has released the first teaser for the upcoming romantic drama “Big Love” starring Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson as lovers.

The film, directed by Biodun Stephen (“A Simple Lie“, “Breaded Life“) is set for release on June 28 and features a star-studded cast including Teniola Aladese, Seyi Awolowo, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jaiye Kuti, and Deza The Great.

“Big Love,” tells the story of Adil, portrayed by Timini Egbuson, who falls in love with Adina (Bimbo Ademoye), a determined and self-sufficient woman struggling to make ends meet at a graduate training camp. As their love deepens, Adina’s fears and a hidden secret threaten to destroy everything.

Watch the first teaser below:



