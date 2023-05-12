Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie is the Latest Guest on the “Me, her and everything else” podcast | Watch

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of “Sabi Rides” on BN

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh Shares a Few Lessons She Wished She Knew in Her 20s

BN TV Living

Ify Mogekwu Teams Up with Tsatsii to Cook Native Jollof Rice on 'Ify's Kitchen'

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of “Is This Seat Taken?” featuring Moses LDN

BN TV Living

A Simple Light Fruit Cake Recipe? Yes & Thanks Dolapo Grey!

BN TV Living

A Week in the Life of Abimbola Craig – Watch Her New Vlog

BN TV

Vandora Launches Lifestyle Show “Vandy Vibes” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Living

Telande World Calls This Recipe the 'One Man Thousand Wrap' - Try It To Know Why!

BN TV Music

11 Soulful Performances by Tiwa Savage That Gave Us Instant Goosebumps

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie is the Latest Guest on the “Me, her and everything else” podcast | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

In the latest episode of her podcast show, “Me, her and everything else,” Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is joined by well-known Nigerian culinary content creator and food expert, Sisi Yemmie.

Sisi Yemmie talks about family, childbirth, raising kids, and lifestyle differences in Nigeria and abroad. She also discusses the importance of having a supportive partner, the struggle of getting the right help/nanny in Nigeria and in the UK, and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php