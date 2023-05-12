Sisi Yemmie is the Latest Guest on the “Me, her and everything else” podcast | Watch

In the latest episode of her podcast show, “Me, her and everything else,” Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is joined by well-known Nigerian culinary content creator and food expert, Sisi Yemmie.

Sisi Yemmie talks about family, childbirth, raising kids, and lifestyle differences in Nigeria and abroad. She also discusses the importance of having a supportive partner, the struggle of getting the right help/nanny in Nigeria and in the UK, and lots more.

Watch: