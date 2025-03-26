The Future Is Her Foundation & Stephanie Coker Raise Awareness on PCOS | Find Out More

On March 7th, 2025, The Future Is Her Foundation, in collaboration with Pure Life Health, hosted the Reproductive Health & Endocrine Disruptors Awareness Event at the Mike Adenuga Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos.

This International Women’s Month event aimed to educate women about the impact of endocrine disruptors on reproductive health while advocating for stronger healthcare policies and increased access to quality medical care.

Why This Conversation Matters

Endocrine disruptors—harmful chemicals found in beauty products, plastics, processed foods, and everyday household items—have been linked to PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis, infertility, and other reproductive health disorders. Despite their risks, many of these substances remain poorly regulated in Nigeria.

At the event, media personality and founder of The Future Is Her Foundation, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, called for urgent policy reforms to protect women’s health.

She emphasized the lack of regulation on products containing harmful substances, many of which are banned in other countries but still widely used in Nigeria.

Women deserve better healthcare policies, stricter regulations on harmful products, and increased awareness about endocrine disruptors. It’s time for action, she stated.

Key Panels & Discussions

The event featured expert-led discussions on the challenges, misconceptions, and policy gaps in women’s reproductive health, including:

Breaking Barriers – Women’s Reproductive Health Matters: A panel featuring leading healthcare professionals who debunked myths surrounding PCOS, fibroids, and endometriosis, stressing the need for early diagnosis and access to care.

Women Living with Endocrine Disorders: A deeply personal discussion, where women shared their experiences with reproductive health conditions, highlighting the emotional, financial, and physical toll of these illnesses.

Endocrine Disruptors & Policy Reform: Experts and policymakers examined the prevalence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in everyday products, calling for better consumer awareness and stricter government regulations.

Making an Impact

Beyond discussions, the event provided direct support and opportunities for women, including:

A free IVF cycle, awarded to a couple in need, courtesy of Fertil City Clinic. Free PCOS and reproductive health screenings, offered by Pure Life Health. The selection of 10 mentees for The Future Is Her Foundation’s mentorship program, designed to support women in their personal and professional growth.

A Call for Stricter Regulations & Public Awareness

Speakers at the event urged regulatory agencies, including NAFDAC, to take immediate action in banning or restricting harmful chemicals commonly found in beauty, food, and household products. They also stressed the need for government-backed awareness campaigns to educate women about how environmental factors affect their reproductive health.

Sponsors & Partners

This groundbreaking event was generously sponsored by the support of their partners:

Pure Life Health (Key Sponsor) – Providing free PCOS and reproductive health screenings.

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) – Supporting mentorship and employability training.

Access Bank W Initiative – Advocating for women’s health and financial empowerment.

Blushes – Enhancing the event experience with thoughtful contributions.

Shuttlers – Providing seamless transportation for attendees.

Fertil City Clinic – Offering a free IVF cycle to a couple in need.

The Future Is Her Foundation remains committed to driving policy change, increasing public awareness, and empowering women with the resources they need to take charge of their health.

Sponsored Content