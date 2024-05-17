12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

It was the grand 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on the 11th of May, a gathering of stars from all walks of the entertainment industry and each of them showed up serving jaw-dropping beauty looks.

From Angel JB Smith‘s sultry chic glam to Beauty Tukura’s stylish updo, even the gents were not left out with pristine grooming and some rocking bold makeup. Join us as we highlight the top beauty moments from the 2024 awards show:

Beauty Estanyi Tukura

Hairstylist – @hairbyposhclass

Make-up – @bridgys_faces

Jewelry- @bozjewelry

Photography – @mydadsboss

Toke Makinwa

Hairstylist: @hairbybukks_

Make-up: @wunmique

Jewellery: @meeyas_link

Photo: @photokulture

Angel JB Smith

Hairstylist: @abbeymattheworks

Mua: @glittersandglossstudio

Photo: @throughtoriseyes

Kunle Remi

Photo: @akinkorede.studios

Tomike Adeoye

Makeup: @tmtbylayinka

Hair: @tobbiestouch

Accessories: @wowaccessorries

Photo: @olamide_david

Genoveva Umeh

Makeup: @anitabrows

Hair: @hairbyaneesha

Nails: @nailsby_kiwiy

Accessories: @accessoriesby_ri

Photography: @photosagie

Jemima Osunde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @styledbyEssa

Photo: @kolaoshalusi

OkuSaga Adeoluwa

Watch: @crivelofficial

Photo: @yorlahshots

Omowunmi Dada

Makeup: @tomi_aina

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Earrings: @thebutterflymarche

Rings: @bozjewelry

Photo: @felixcrown

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun (@stephaniecoker)

Hair: @beedaisy

Makeup: @fablooksbyanny

Diamonds: @meeyas_link

Photo: @simon_emmy_

Bimbo Akintola

Makeup: @bare2beauty

Hair: @luciousvirginhair

Photo: @adedamola_op

Neo Akpofure

Photo: @nayteez.txi

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!