Beauty
12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)
It was the grand 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on the 11th of May, a gathering of stars from all walks of the entertainment industry and each of them showed up serving jaw-dropping beauty looks.
From Angel JB Smith‘s sultry chic glam to Beauty Tukura’s stylish updo, even the gents were not left out with pristine grooming and some rocking bold makeup. Join us as we highlight the top beauty moments from the 2024 awards show:
Beauty Estanyi Tukura
Hairstylist – @hairbyposhclass
Make-up – @bridgys_faces
Jewelry- @bozjewelry
Photography – @mydadsboss
Toke Makinwa
Hairstylist: @hairbybukks_
Make-up: @wunmique
Jewellery: @meeyas_link
Photo: @photokulture
Angel JB Smith
Hairstylist: @abbeymattheworks
Photo: @throughtoriseyes
Kunle Remi
Photo: @akinkorede.studios
Tomike Adeoye
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Hair: @tobbiestouch
Accessories: @wowaccessorries
Photo: @olamide_david
Genoveva Umeh
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair: @hairbyaneesha
Nails: @nailsby_kiwiy
Accessories: @accessoriesby_ri
Photography: @photosagie
Jemima Osunde
Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair: @styledbyEssa
Photo: @kolaoshalusi
OkuSaga Adeoluwa
Watch: @crivelofficial
Photo: @yorlahshots
Omowunmi Dada
Makeup: @tomi_aina
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Earrings: @thebutterflymarche
Rings: @bozjewelry
Photo: @felixcrown
Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun
Hair: @beedaisy
Makeup: @fablooksbyanny
Diamonds: @meeyas_link
Photo: @simon_emmy_
Bimbo Akintola
Makeup: @bare2beauty
Hair: @luciousvirginhair
Photo: @adedamola_op
Neo Akpofure
Photo: @nayteez.txi