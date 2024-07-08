Elizabeth Osho Releases New Book, “Who Do You Think You Are?” at Book Launch in London

On the 9th of June, 2024, in the vibrant city of London, media entrepreneur Elizabeth Osho launched her first book, “Who Do You Think You Are?”. This memoir delves into her deeply personal journey with childhood traumas, entrepreneurship, marriage, struggles with infertility, and her path to finding healing and joy.

Hosted by the charismatic brand influencer Taymesan and dynamic TV presenter Shedzi, “Who Do You Think You Are?” was an evening filled with meaningful conversations, fun, and positive energy.

Speakers including Pelumi Nubi, Abi Daré, Torera George, Ehime Eigbe Akindele, Ifedayo Agoro (DANG), Zainab Balogun, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Smade, and Prisca Okoye covered topics ranging from friendship, childhood traumas, marriage, infertility, entrepreneurship, healing, anxiety, and more.

The conversations were heartfelt, authentic, and filled with positive messages and emotions, conveying a true sense of purpose. Every speaker shared their stories vulnerably with the audience, fostering a genuine connection with Elizabeth’s story as shared in the book.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” is a reflection of my personal journey towards healing and self-discovery. Elizabeth Osho, Author of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ said “By sharing my story, I aim to encourage others to acknowledge and confront their own trauma, and to understand that true strength lies in vulnerability and the willingness to seek help on the journey to a happy mind, body and soul.”

The evening concluded with enjoyable, meaningful conversations and connections forged over delicious delicacies. The launch of “Who Do You Think You Are?” was a resounding success, leaving an indelible impact on the attendees.

The event was sponsored by Air Peace, Blue Poppy, Once Upon A Destination, Errand Guru, Vexon, Hunters Cocktails, Madam Ori, Fawn, Brand Butter, and Sweet Kiwi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elizabeth🦄 (@theelizabeth_)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” offers inspiration and guidance to readers, especially women, on navigating life’s challenges at different phases. The book conveys a strong message about the power of resilience, determination, self-awareness, and growth.

For more information about Elizabeth Osho and “Who Do You Think You Are?”, please visit Instagram: @theelizabeth_ and @whodoyouthinkyouarebook. Copies of “Who Do You Think You Are?” can be purchased on PayPal and Amazon Kindle

BellaNaija is a media partner for the “Who Do You Think You Are” book launch