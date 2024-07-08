Kiekie, Nasboi, Aproko Doctor & Others Honoured at 2024 Trendupp Awards | See Winners List

Yesterday, the 7th of July, the fourth edition of the Trendupp Awards, an award ceremony dedicated to influencers and content creators took place at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Annually themed “The Force of Influence,” Trendupp Awards is focused on recognising content creators, influencers and brands who have impacted the social media community through creative content, disruptive movements, collaborations and campaigns via Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Just like every other year since its inception, the year’s edition celebrates those who’ve shaped the Nigerian social media landscape between March 2023 and March 2024.

See the winners list below with their categories:

The Force of Influence (Nigeria) – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space

Taaooma

Aproko Doctor

Tunde Onakoya

Iyabo Ojo

Enioluwa

Kiekie – Winner

The Force of Instagram – Influencers and content creators with the most engaging content and virality power on Instagram

Neo Akpofure

Kiekie

Tomike Adeoye

Opeyemi Famakin

Priscy

Enioluwa Adeoluwa – Winner

The Forces of TikTok – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement and virality power on TikTok

Beauty Goddess

Jadrolita

Khloes Gram

Crispdal

Iphie

Agent of Laughter – Winner

The Force of X (Twitter) – Influencers and content creators who dominated the Twitter platform with meaningful and impactful conversations and threads

Asiwaju Lerry

Aproko Doctor – Winner

Aronjinle

Daniel Regha

Rutie XX

B.O.D Republic

The Force of YouTube – Influencers and content creators that commanded the highest engagement and virality power on YouTube

Bimbo Ademoye

Sir Balo

Mr Macaroni

Brain Jotter

Tayo Aina

Sam Spedy – Winner

The Force of Virality – Influencers or content creators who mastered the art of making lasting impressions, with content that commands a high number of reposts, likes and shares

Tacha

Nasboi – Winner

Timi Agbaje

Phyna

Tolani Baj

Liqourose

Saga Adeoluwa

The Force of Tech Content – Influencers and content creators who have found a way to use content in communicating technological leaps and information in easily digestible and laudable ways

Fisayo Fosudo

Miss Techy – Winner

Cypher

Valor Reviews

Kagan Tech

Eric Gugua

The Force of Lifestyle Content – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in lifestyle niches such as beauty, travel and fashion

Bella Okagbue

Apet Modella

Yhemolee

Vector

Veekee James Atere

Beauty Tukura – Winner

The Force of Online Sensation – Individuals who have found a way to break through the noise and command attention in the social media space

Ola of Lagos

Jay On Air

Yhemolee – Winner

Shankcomics

Doyin

Nons Miraj

The Force of Comedy Skits – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & virality power in the comedy niche