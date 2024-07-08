Events
Kiekie, Nasboi, Aproko Doctor & Others Honoured at 2024 Trendupp Awards | See Winners List
Yesterday, the 7th of July, the fourth edition of the Trendupp Awards, an award ceremony dedicated to influencers and content creators took place at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
Annually themed “The Force of Influence,” Trendupp Awards is focused on recognising content creators, influencers and brands who have impacted the social media community through creative content, disruptive movements, collaborations and campaigns via Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Just like every other year since its inception, the year’s edition celebrates those who’ve shaped the Nigerian social media landscape between March 2023 and March 2024.
See the winners list below with their categories:
The Force of Influence (Nigeria) – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space
- Taaooma
- Aproko Doctor
- Tunde Onakoya
- Iyabo Ojo
- Enioluwa
- Kiekie – Winner
The Force of Instagram – Influencers and content creators with the most engaging content and virality power on Instagram
- Neo Akpofure
- Kiekie
- Tomike Adeoye
- Opeyemi Famakin
- Priscy
- Enioluwa Adeoluwa – Winner
The Forces of TikTok – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement and virality power on TikTok
- Beauty Goddess
- Jadrolita
- Khloes Gram
- Crispdal
- Iphie
- Agent of Laughter – Winner
The Force of X (Twitter) – Influencers and content creators who dominated the Twitter platform with meaningful and impactful conversations and threads
- Asiwaju Lerry
- Aproko Doctor – Winner
- Aronjinle
- Daniel Regha
- Rutie XX
- B.O.D Republic
The Force of YouTube – Influencers and content creators that commanded the highest engagement and virality power on YouTube
- Bimbo Ademoye
- Sir Balo
- Mr Macaroni
- Brain Jotter
- Tayo Aina
- Sam Spedy – Winner
The Force of Virality – Influencers or content creators who mastered the art of making lasting impressions, with content that commands a high number of reposts, likes and shares
- Tacha
- Nasboi – Winner
- Timi Agbaje
- Phyna
- Tolani Baj
- Liqourose
- Saga Adeoluwa
The Force of Tech Content – Influencers and content creators who have found a way to use content in communicating technological leaps and information in easily digestible and laudable ways
- Fisayo Fosudo
- Miss Techy – Winner
- Cypher
- Valor Reviews
- Kagan Tech
- Eric Gugua
The Force of Lifestyle Content – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in lifestyle niches such as beauty, travel and fashion
- Bella Okagbue
- Apet Modella
- Yhemolee
- Vector
- Veekee James Atere
- Beauty Tukura – Winner
The Force of Online Sensation – Individuals who have found a way to break through the noise and command attention in the social media space
- Ola of Lagos
- Jay On Air
- Yhemolee – Winner
- Shankcomics
- Doyin
- Nons Miraj
The Force of Comedy Skits – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & virality power in the comedy niche
- Taaooma
- Layi Wasabi
- Josh 2 Funny
- Sydney Talker – Winner
- Gilmooore
- Woli Agba and Dele Omowoli
The Force of Creative Art – Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & virality power in the art niches such as painting, drawing, writing, video content production and dancing
- Willy Kanga
- Jude OC
- Hauwa
- Edem Victor – Winner
- Ibquake
- Steven Ndukwu
The Force of Food Content – Influencers and content creators who have been able to infuse creativity in their content thus commanding engagement in the food niche
- Opeyemi Famakin
- The Kitchen Muse
- Hilda Baci
- Omoye Cooks
- Diary of a Kitchen Lover – Winner
The Force of Social Good – Influencers and content creators who are a force in clamouring and speaking up for the well-being and social good of individuals and the community at large
- Tunde Onakoya – Winner
- Aproko Doctor
- Osita Popcorn
- Kokun Foundation
- Seyi Oluwole
- Very Dark Black Man
Force of the Pod – Influencers and content creators who use podcasts as a medium of education, engagement, sensation and impact
- I said What I said
- Curiouiisty Made Me Ask
- Menisms
- Surviving Lagos
- Bahd and Boujee Podcast
- Honest Bunch Podcast – Winner
The Force of Collaboration – Brands that strategically identify and leverage impactful partnerships with content creators and influencers
- Aquafina
- Tecno Mobile – Winner
- Flying Fish
- Goldberg
- Viva Detergent
- 1xBet Nigeria
Emerging Force – Content creators and influencers who are rated as the next big deal in social media
- Asherkine
- Just King Phoebe
- King Micthy
- Omo Oba
- The Pastor Pikin
- Peller – Winner
The Force of Influence (International) – The influencers and content creators who commanded the highest influence in the International social media space
- Endurance Grand (Ghana) – Winner
- Ghetto Kids TFUG (Uganda)
- Yes Jamal (Tanzania)
- Fat Boy (Kenya)
- Majimbo (Kenya)
- Blessed NjuGush (Kenya)
See highlights from the event
