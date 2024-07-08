Connect with us

Trendupp Awards Recognise TECNO's Impactful Collaborations and Campaigns

Kiekie, Nasboi, Aproko Doctor & Others Honoured at 2024 Trendupp Awards | See Winners List

Elizabeth Osho Releases New Book, “Who Do You Think You Are?” at Book Launch in London

Lola Cole-Akpata's 60th milestone: A Grand Celebration to Behold!

Clout Talk Concert: A Stellar Talk Show Experience

The Macallan Unveils Exclusive "Lobby Bar" at Transcorp Hilton Abuja

Debbo Africa Champions Women's Health with Empowering Conversations on Perimenopause and Menopause

A Celebration of Dreamers and Doers: The Walk With Us Capsule Launch

Africa Soft Power Summit 2024: Five Unforgettable Moments That Defined the Event

Ayodotun Akinfenwa Hosts Inaugural Nigerian Canva Community Labs

TECNO illuminated brightly at the Trendupp Awards at the Balmoral Convention Center on Sunday, July 7th, clinching the coveted Force of Collaboration Award. This annual ceremony, renowned for recognising remarkable achievements within Nigeria’s social media community, honoured TECNO for its outstanding efforts in partnering with social media influencers and content creators to spark a technological renaissance.

The Force of Collaboration Award underscores TECNO’s strategic initiatives over the past year, highlighting people-led sponsorships and thoughtful social media campaigns that have driven innovation and engagement. Through these collaborative efforts, TECNO has not only amplified its brand presence but also significantly contributed to the digital empowerment of Nigerians.

The PR manager representative received the award on behalf of TECNO and expressed immense pride in the company’s achievements.

“This award is a testament to the incredible collaborations and hard work put in over the last year,” the representative remarked. “It will serve as a springboard for even greater initiatives. TECNO is committed to ensuring that all Nigerians are empowered with the technological devices they need for success.”

The Trendupp Awards is a premier event that celebrates the contributions of content creators, influencers, brands, and organisations to the Nigerian social media landscape. By honouring innovative movements, campaigns, projects, and content, the awards highlight Nigeria’s dynamic and ever-evolving world of social media.

TECNO’s victory at the Trendupp Awards marks a significant milestone. The company’s dedication to collaboration and community engagement has garnered industry recognition and inspired a new wave of technological advancement nationwide. As TECNO continues to push boundaries and foster meaningful partnerships, the future looks promising for the brand and Nigeria’s digital landscape. For more information, follow TECNO on FacebookInstagram, and X.

