Lola Cole-Akpata’s 60th milestone: A Grand Celebration to Behold!

Written by Iyadunni Gbadebo

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lola cole – Akpata Owolabi, the dynamic CEO of OJ&T and CNN‘s Representative for Africa, celebrates her 60th birthday in grand style. With over three decades of unparalleled leadership and journalistic excellence, Lola has profoundly impacted the media landscape across the continent.

Under her stewardship, OJ&T has become a beacon of innovation and integrity in the industry. As CNN’s Representative for Africa, she has ensured comprehensive and accurate coverage of African stories, bringing global attention to the region’s diverse narratives.

Lola’s 60th milestone is a celebration of a career dedicated to elevating African voices on the world stage. Her charismatic leadership and ability to inspire those around her are well recognized. Colleagues describe her as a trailblazer, a visionary, and a relentless advocate for truth and justice. Beyond her professional achievements, Lola is committed to philanthropic endeavors, particularly in education and women’s empowerment.

Her legacy is one of resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment, continuing to inspire many and leaving an indelible mark on media and society.

