Share The Good this Ramadan with Knorr’s 30 Days Good Challenge, Live Cooking Sessions, and the Good Bus

As the sacred month of Ramadan unfolds, Knorr is embracing the spirit of generosity and spreading kindness with its ‘Share The Good’ Ramadan campaign—an annual initiative designed to bring communities closer through acts of kindness, food, and shared experiences. The brand is creating opportunities for meaningful connections, ensuring that fasting Muslims remain nourished while fostering a culture of giving.

At the heart of this movement is the Knorr Ramadan Good Bus, a travelling symbol of warmth and well-being. This special initiative will bring renowned chefs and beloved Eativists to key cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Kwara, Abeokuta, and Osogbo.

They will visit mosques and community hubs at each stop, sharing wholesome meals during Iftar and offering valuable guidance on balanced nutrition and healthy fasting practices. By making nutritious eating more accessible, Knorr aims to support communities in observing Ramadan in a way that prioritises both spiritual and physical well-being.

Beyond these community engagements, Knorr is also bringing the spirit of togetherness into people’s homes through an immersive digital experience.

Throughout Ramadan, the brand will host interactive weekly live cooking sessions on Instagram. In these cooking sessions, participants will receive recipes in advance, allowing them to cook along in real-time as they prepare nourishing Iftar meals. More than just a cooking demonstration, these sessions will highlight the importance of mindful and nutritious eating, helping participants maintain their energy and well-being while fasting.

Recognising that Ramadan is also the time for compassion, generosity, and reflection, Knorr has launched the 30 Days Good Challenge to encourage daily acts of kindness. Every day, the brand will share simple yet meaningful ways for individuals to share good—through acts of service, heartfelt messages, or small gestures of care.

Damilola Dania, Category Manager, Nutrition, Unilever West Africa, speaking on the campaign, highlighted its impact and importance, saying;

At Knorr, we believe food is more than just nourishment. It is a powerful force that brings people together, especially during a time as meaningful as Ramadan. Through the Share The Good campaign, we are strengthening the spirit of togetherness that defines this holy month, creating meaningful opportunities for communities to connect, give back, and celebrate the true essence of Ramadan.

Whether by joining the Knorr Ramadan Good Bus, participating in the live cooking sessions, or embracing the 30 Days Good Challenge, there are countless ways to contribute to this celebration of kindness. Stay connected to @KnorrNigeria on Instagram and Facebook for daily updates.

