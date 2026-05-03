Jollof Risotto & Suya Duck? Rita Igbinoba and Peter Egede Just Put Nigeria on the MasterChef Map

MasterChef on Fox is back for its 16th season, and this time the competition has gone global. Season 16, subtitled Global Gauntlet, premiered in April 2026 with a World Cup-inspired format where home cooks living across the United States compete not just for themselves, but for the culinary heritage of the territory they represent.

Each contestant is grouped into one of four regions — Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa — based on their roots. Five spots per region. Three judges. One unanimous yes required from Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry to earn a white apron and a place in the main competition. The prize is $250,000 and the MasterChef title.

And Nigeria is in that kitchen as well, represented by two contestants ready to make their mark. Meet Rita and Peter.

Rita Igbinoba — Brooklyn, New York

Rita Igbinoba is a Benin City native from Edo State, living in Brooklyn, New York, and she walked into the MasterChef kitchen with a dish that immediately divided the judges — in the best way. For her audition, she presented a Jollof Risotto with Suya-spiced Steak and Broccolini, taking the flavour of jollof rice and infusing it into an Italian risotto format, with a homemade suya spice blend of peanuts, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, onion, and garlic marinating the steak. Joe Bastianich went straight to the point: “You’re Nigerian, you’re from Brooklyn, but you’re making some righteous risotto there, which is Italian. What’s that about?” When she explained her concept, he warned her plainly — “Risotto is the killer in the MasterChef kitchen for almost 20 years. Make it right.”

She did enough. Gordon praised the steak and called the Nigerian spice “delicious,” though he questioned the risotto route entirely. Joe delivered his verdict with a twist: “It’s a no to the risotto, but it’s a yes to the apron — if you stick to your roots.” Rita earned her white apron and celebrated with her friends in tears. In her own words afterwards: “I’m so happy that they actually saw the vision in me and the vision of the food. I have spice, I have boldness, I have everything that they need. And that’s why I’m Team Africa.”

Peter Egede — Atlanta, Georgia

Peter Egede is 29 years old, based in Dallas, Texas, and arrived at MasterChef carrying the weight of a major life pivot. A former banking consultant who lost his corporate job earlier this year, he had made a firm decision: “No matter what, my next job is not going back into finance — it has to be food.”

For his audition, he presented a Suya-spiced duck breast with parsnip and onion purée, tomato chutney, and a tamarind jus, inspired by Northern Nigerian street food. “This is representing Nigerian culture, specifically Northern Nigeria where a lot of suya comes from,” he told the judges. Gordon praised the duck’s cook but pushed back on the presentation: “I wanted to see something a little bit more pared back, a little bit more ‘Grandma’ involved. It looks like something out of a Michelin-star restaurant.” The critique was sharp, but the decision went in Peter’s favour. In a moment that has since travelled widely online, Gordon asked Peter to step forward, helped him remove his business shirt to reveal a chef’s tank top underneath, and placed the apron on him himself. Peter earned his white apron, also representing Team Africa.