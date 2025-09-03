Why Ada Osakwe Wants the World to Taste African Cuisine

In August 2025, Ada Osakwe soft-launched the first U.S. location for Nuli, a health-forward fast-casual restaurant that showcases African superfoods and locally grown produce. Nuli has operated 10 locations in Lagos, Nigeria. Since establishing Nuli, Ada Osakwe has been intentional about sourcing fresh farm produce from local growers throughout the region, blending it with highly nutritious African superfoods to create innovative wraps, stir-fried bowls, salads, juices, and smoothies..

Afrobeats and fashion have always been major cultural exports to the world. But Ada said, “African culture has so much to offer the world beyond Afrobeats music and African fashion. It’s now time for U.S. consumers to embrace African cuisine, especially in a format that’s familiar and convenient for them. I’m thrilled that we get to share the nutritional power of our unique superfoods with the D.C. community through our innovative menu that is fresh and natural, using only locally grown fruits and vegetables sourced from farmers across the DMV,” she continued. “Food has always been a bridge between cultures, and I cannot wait to see the meaningful connections that will be formed through our offering.”

The curated Nuli menu reflects the culinary traditions from various regions across Africa’s 54 countries. It honours the blend of cultures within the continent, including influences from Mediterranean and Indian culinary traditions.

In this brief interview, Ada Osakwe discusses opening her first Nuli location in the U.S., the challenges she faced and her hopes for the experience of anyone who visits Nuli in Washington. Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Ada. I hope you’re doing okay. How are you feeling today?

Hello. I feel fantastic, filled with gratitude.

Congratulations on launching a Washington branch for Nuli! How do you feel about this achievement?

Thank you very much. I’m still taking it all in that the dream has now been actualised.

Looking back, what was the defining moment that made you believe a Nigerian cuisine brand could thrive in the United States?

It was always part of the plan, since the inception of Nuli 9 years ago. I was tired of people paying a lot of money to own the franchises of foreign brands in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, frankly. Then these brands come in and begin to try to adapt their menus to the local Nigerian palette. Think suya pizza. I asked myself why we weren’t instead trying to take our own homegrown food brands global. Why were we not sharing our culinary brilliance with the rest of the world, and in ways that were adaptable? This became my mission at Nuli: to prove that it was possible.

What were some behind-the-scenes challenges you encountered during the process of setting up Nuli?

Opening Nuli U.S.A. came with challenges. I don’t think I’ve ever been stretched this much in recent years. For instance, the U.S. consulate rejected the visa of one of my managers who was meant to come to train the U.S.-based team on how to prepare all our menu items. And so overnight, my plans changed as I suddenly had to factor in daily trainings in the kitchen for each of our nearly 30 recipes, from jollof rice and fonio, to our signature Zobo juice, everything. And still having to speak to the lawyers, the accountants, the building inspectors, the health inspectors, the Intellectual Property consultants, managing hiring, and so much more. It was a lot. I cannot wait to take a holiday to rest and reboot.

If someone walks into Nuli Washington today, what experience do you want them to take out when leaving?

I want them to experience joy at every touchpoint with us. After all, our name, Nuli, is coined from the Igbo name, Anwuli, which means joy.

You’ve worked in global finance, national agriculture policy, and now food. What connects all these phases for you?

I believe what connects them is the possibilities to amplify Africa’s positive stories.

Is there anything from your childhood that informs who you are today?

The value system is that hard work and integrity pay off.

If, for a day, you’re not the entrepreneur or CEO, who is Ada Osakwe, really?

Ada Osakwe is a doting mother of an extremely brilliant 3-year-old girl called Chizali. She’s my everything, and I am grateful each day to God for answering my prayer by giving me such a blessing. I’m also an active Board Director of multiple organisations, a role which is deeply fulfilling as I contribute to shaping the growth trajectory of these firms.