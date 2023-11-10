Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine Culture

Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 12 of “Rofia Tailor Loran” starring Bimbo Ademoye & Bolaji Ogunmola

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Insta-Famous Or Nothing in Episode 5 of "University of Cruise" | Watch the Teaser

BN TV

Velvety Foodies' Delectable Bell Pepper Rice Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV

Lasisi Elenu Talks Skit-Making, Losing His Mum & Fatherhood on #WithChude

BN TV

Fk and Jollz Discuss Online Dating and Social Media Pressures on the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

Velvety Foodies Unveils Deliciously Homemade Bulk Fish Roll Recipe

BN TV

Watch Episode 17 (S1) of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

BN TV

Taaooma Joins Bimbo Ademoye in New Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Style Sweet Spot Weddings

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James' Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

BN TV

Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaStylistas,

If you love our yummy African Jollof rice, you might be smitten by this beautiful Nigerian Jollof appraisal from Jenna Wends  a Caribbean-inspired foodie, traveller and plant-based food content creator.

Smoky Jollof Rice 🇳🇬 – a spicy, flavourful classic rice dish originating from West Africa, served up with plantain and plant-based suya! Did you know that unrefined red palm oil is one of the richest sources of beta-carotene (vitamin A)? 🌴🤩

Jenna

Ingredients:

🌱 800g fresh tomatoes
🌱 2 red bell peppers
🌱 1 red onion halved
🌱 4 garlic cloves
🌱 1 thumb size piece of ginger
🌱 1-2 scotch bonnet (remove seeds if its too hot for you)

🌱 1 red onion diced
🌱 142g tube of tomato paste
🌱 1 tbsp curry powder
🌱 1 tbsp all-purpose (I couldn’t resist)
🌱 1 tsp chilli powder
🌱 2 bay leaves
🌱 2 vegetable stock cubes
🌱 3 cups water
🌱 4 cups rice (basmati/long grain)
🌱 Salt to taste

🌱 Oil for frying

Method:

1. Bake all the vegetables in the oven, excluding the ginger at 190oC for 35 min.
2. In a blender, add the roasted vegetables along with the ginger and blend until smooth to create the sauce. Set aside.
3. In a pot, saute diced onions until fragrant.
4. Add the tomato paste and fry for a further 5-8 minutes.
5. Add the blended sauce to the pot along with the veggie stock cubes and spices to cook for a further 10-15 mins.
6. Add rice and mix until well combined(you can fry the rice for a bit for a toastie flavour) . Then add in the water and mix it together.
7. Cover with foil and a pot lid and allow to cook on a low heat for 30-40 mins until rice is cooked and fluffy.
8. Mix in some dairy-free butter and it is ready to serve!

Credit: @jensplantbase

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK

Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating and Inspiring Men Through the Story of Joseph

Nana Akua Amofa: Is the Use of Digital Public Relations Engaging Audiences Better?
css.php