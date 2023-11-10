Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH

Hello BellaStylistas,

If you love our yummy African Jollof rice, you might be smitten by this beautiful Nigerian Jollof appraisal from Jenna Wends — a Caribbean-inspired foodie, traveller and plant-based food content creator.

Smoky Jollof Rice 🇳🇬 – a spicy, flavourful classic rice dish originating from West Africa, served up with plantain and plant-based suya! Did you know that unrefined red palm oil is one of the richest sources of beta-carotene (vitamin A)? 🌴🤩 — Jenna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna | Plant Based Food (@jensplantbase)

Ingredients:

🌱 800g fresh tomatoes

🌱 2 red bell peppers

🌱 1 red onion halved

🌱 4 garlic cloves

🌱 1 thumb size piece of ginger

🌱 1-2 scotch bonnet (remove seeds if its too hot for you)

🌱 1 red onion diced

🌱 142g tube of tomato paste

🌱 1 tbsp curry powder

🌱 1 tbsp all-purpose (I couldn’t resist)

🌱 1 tsp chilli powder

🌱 2 bay leaves

🌱 2 vegetable stock cubes

🌱 3 cups water

🌱 4 cups rice (basmati/long grain)

🌱 Salt to taste

🌱 Oil for frying

Method:

1. Bake all the vegetables in the oven, excluding the ginger at 190oC for 35 min.

2. In a blender, add the roasted vegetables along with the ginger and blend until smooth to create the sauce. Set aside.

3. In a pot, saute diced onions until fragrant.

4. Add the tomato paste and fry for a further 5-8 minutes.

5. Add the blended sauce to the pot along with the veggie stock cubes and spices to cook for a further 10-15 mins.

6. Add rice and mix until well combined(you can fry the rice for a bit for a toastie flavour) . Then add in the water and mix it together.

7. Cover with foil and a pot lid and allow to cook on a low heat for 30-40 mins until rice is cooked and fluffy.

8. Mix in some dairy-free butter and it is ready to serve!

Credit: @jensplantbase

