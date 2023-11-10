BN TV
Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH
Hello BellaStylistas,
If you love our yummy African Jollof rice, you might be smitten by this beautiful Nigerian Jollof appraisal from Jenna Wends — a Caribbean-inspired foodie, traveller and plant-based food content creator.
Smoky Jollof Rice 🇳🇬 – a spicy, flavourful classic rice dish originating from West Africa, served up with plantain and plant-based suya! Did you know that unrefined red palm oil is one of the richest sources of beta-carotene (vitamin A)? 🌴🤩
— Jenna
Ingredients:
🌱 800g fresh tomatoes
🌱 2 red bell peppers
🌱 1 red onion halved
🌱 4 garlic cloves
🌱 1 thumb size piece of ginger
🌱 1-2 scotch bonnet (remove seeds if its too hot for you)
🌱 1 red onion diced
🌱 142g tube of tomato paste
🌱 1 tbsp curry powder
🌱 1 tbsp all-purpose (I couldn’t resist)
🌱 1 tsp chilli powder
🌱 2 bay leaves
🌱 2 vegetable stock cubes
🌱 3 cups water
🌱 4 cups rice (basmati/long grain)
🌱 Salt to taste
🌱 Oil for frying
Method:
1. Bake all the vegetables in the oven, excluding the ginger at 190oC for 35 min.
2. In a blender, add the roasted vegetables along with the ginger and blend until smooth to create the sauce. Set aside.
3. In a pot, saute diced onions until fragrant.
4. Add the tomato paste and fry for a further 5-8 minutes.
5. Add the blended sauce to the pot along with the veggie stock cubes and spices to cook for a further 10-15 mins.
6. Add rice and mix until well combined(you can fry the rice for a bit for a toastie flavour) . Then add in the water and mix it together.
7. Cover with foil and a pot lid and allow to cook on a low heat for 30-40 mins until rice is cooked and fluffy.
8. Mix in some dairy-free butter and it is ready to serve!
Credit: @jensplantbase