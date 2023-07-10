Take A Look At Andrew Coletti’s Vlog About The African Ogbono Soup | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

How well do you know your Ogbono soup?

We enjoyed watching this New Yorker talk about this Nigerian draw soup, where it’s from, and the science behind its drawy nature. We think you’d enjoy it too, so hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Andrew Coletti is a digital food content creator with an academic background in ancient history and education, including a Bachelors degree in Classics from Bard College and a Masters degree in Museum Education from Bank Street College of Education, both in New York State.

For him, food is so much more than nourishment: it’s the stories of who we are and where we came from, an entry point into understanding diverse perspectives and experiences from the past and present.

Credit: @passtheflamingo