Try This Yummy Egusi Preparation Technique From Nigerian Content Creator — Adenike A. Ademola

Flavour Throws a Party with Mercy Eke, Chioma Ikokwu, Cubana Chiefpriest & More in "Big Baller" Music Video

Watch Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja & Abimbola Craig in “Skinny Girl in Transit” Season 7 Episode 1

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

Watch Broda Shaggi, Falz & Layi Wasabi in Episode 1 of "The Interview"

Diane Russet's New Web Series "Dear Diane" Will Tug at Your Heart Strings | Watch Episode 1

Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Omoye's Carrot Pancakes Are the Perfect Breakfast Treat!

You Will Love this Easy Melt-in-Your-Mouth Caramel Popcorn Recipe | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Check out Adenike A. Ademola‘s step-by-step guide to making sumptuous Egusi Soup in today’s vlog.

Nigerian Egusi soup has become a staple in many households as it can be combined or eaten with several choice dishes. If you’d love to learn how to make the yummy soup or are interested in exploring a preparation technique you may not know, hit the ▶ button below to watch this:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADENIKE A. ADEMOLA (@iamadenike.b)

Credit: @iamadenike.b 

