Simi Opens Up About Her Love Story with Adekunle Gold & Hints New Album on “Tea With Tay”

Popular sensational songstress and vocal powerhouse Simi sat down with Taymesan to discuss not shying away from speaking her truth or needing validation.

In this episode of the “Tea With Tay Podcast“, Simi’s trait and her unshakeable sense of self-validation by going back to the very beginning; her childhood– while touching on her foray into music, her relationship with her mother and how her love story with Adekunle Gold started. She also gives helpful insights on building confidence and exclusive information on a new album later in the year.

Watch the interview below: