Connect with us

BN TV Music

Simi Opens Up About Her Love Story with Adekunle Gold & Hints New Album on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV Cuisine

Bread Doesn't Have to be Boring! Make the Easiest Sausage Bread Rolls with this Recipe

BN TV

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu Join Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman in Episode 2 of "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Cuisine

Try This Yummy Egusi Preparation Technique From Nigerian Content Creator — Adenike A. Ademola

BN TV Music

Flavour Throws a Party with Mercy Eke, Chioma Ikokwu, Cubana Chiefpriest & More in "Big Baller" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja & Abimbola Craig in “Skinny Girl in Transit” Season 7 Episode 1

BN TV Culture Events Style

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Broda Shaggi, Falz & Layi Wasabi in Episode 1 of "The Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet's New Web Series "Dear Diane" Will Tug at Your Heart Strings | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7

BN TV

Simi Opens Up About Her Love Story with Adekunle Gold & Hints New Album on “Tea With Tay”

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Popular sensational songstress and vocal powerhouse Simi sat down with Taymesan to discuss not shying away from speaking her truth or needing validation.

In this episode of the “Tea With Tay Podcast“, Simi’s trait and her unshakeable sense of self-validation by going back to the very beginning; her childhood– while touching on her foray into music, her relationship with her mother and how her love story with Adekunle Gold started. She also gives helpful insights on building confidence and exclusive information on a new album later in the year.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: Does It Really Pay to Be The Understanding Friend?

Mauritania Stuns, Ghana Stunned, Cape Verde & Angola Soar | #AFCON2023’s Key Moments So Far

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Tale of An Uber Driver in Lagos

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age
css.php