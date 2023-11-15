BN TV
Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH
Hey BellaNaijarians,
By the time you are done watching this, best believe you’d likely say “why didn’t I ever think of this?!”, especially if you are an unapologetic Amala lover who doesn’t enjoy the preparation process.
Check out this tutorial from your favourite Kitchen Muse — Bukie Akinmade, for the easiest hack to getting that pretty light, fluffy and well-cooked Amala that hits all the right body cells and makes the taste buds go yummy! Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @thekitchenmuse