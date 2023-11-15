Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians,

By the time you are done watching this, best believe you’d likely say “why didn’t I ever think of this?!”, especially if you are an unapologetic Amala lover who doesn’t enjoy the preparation process.

Check out this tutorial from your favourite Kitchen Muse Bukie Akinmade, for the easiest hack to getting that pretty light, fluffy and well-cooked Amala that hits all the right body cells and makes the taste buds go yummy! Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukie Akinmade (@thekitchenmuse)

Credit: @thekitchenmuse

Send an email: [email protected]

