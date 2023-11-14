Connect with us

Get to Know More About Teni's New Album "Tears Of The Sun"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this exclusive interview with Billboard News’ Rania Aniftos, Afro-pop and Afrobeats singer Teni talks about her upcoming album “Tears Of The Sun.” She reveals the inspiration behind the album, her experiences as a Nigerian woman in the music industry, and more.

Teni’s second album, “Tears Of The Sun,” will have 16 tracks, including three pre-released singles:Lanke,” “No Days Off,” and “Malaika.” It will be released on November 17, 2023.

Watch:

