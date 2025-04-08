Who Else But Nicki Minaj? Billboard Crowns Her the #1 Female Rapper Ever

Nicki Minaj has been crowned the best female rapper of all time by Billboard, and it’s no surprise – her reign has been nothing short of legendary.

Billboard considered several factors when compiling their list: charted singles, album certifications, cultural impact, longevity, storytelling ability, and vocal flow. Minaj’s achievements are remarkable. She became the first female rapper to surpass triple-digit Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2018, and her ‘Pink Friday 2 World’ Tour became the highest-grossing tour ever for a female rapper.

Minaj has released a series of iconic albums, starting with ‘Pink Friday,’ which topped the US Billboard 200 in 2010 and set the record for the largest female rap album sales week of the 21st century. She followed this success with ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ in 2012, ‘The Pinkprint’ in 2014, ‘Queen’ in 2018, and most recently, ‘Pink Friday 2’ in 2023.

While Minaj sits at the top, other influential names like Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and Queen Latifah round out the top five. Newer stars such as Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat also make their mark, with Doechii earning a spot at number 24 following the success of her album, ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal.’

Minaj’s journey to the top isn’t just about hits and tours, it’s about influence. From her unforgettable verse on ‘Monster’ to her iconic rap personas—Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski, Chun-Li, and simply Onika—Minaj has shaped the rap game in ways no one could have predicted.

Billboard sums it up best: “The Queens icon became the first female rapper to eclipse triple-digit Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2018 (with 149 entries to her name as of publishing) and her connection to the Barbz remains stronger than ever, as the Pink Friday 2 World Tour became the highest-grossing tour for a female rapper in history. One thing’s for sure, the road to the crown on a list like this still runs through Gag City.”