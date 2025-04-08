Liquorose is Owning Her ‘Soft Gurl Era’ in This Chic Off-White Look

Connect with us

Liquorose nails the ‘Soft Gurl Era’ with a chic off-white dress and subtle glam.
Photo Credit: Liquorose/Instagram

“This era is called Soft Gurl Era,” Liquorose wrote in her latest Instagram post, and honestly, no caption could’ve nailed the vibe better.

The photos are giving elegance, edge, and just the right amount of softness. Dressed in a stunning off-white outfit, Liquorose is clearly in her style bag. The armless dress features delicate feather detailing across the bodice and a bold thigh-high slit that brings all the drama in the best way.

She finished the look with a pair of sleek, strappy heels and bold gold earrings that catch the light with every pose. Her hair is styled to glossy perfection, and her makeup is all things soft glam — glowing skin, fluttery lashes, and lips softly glossed to seal the statement.

Each slide in the carousel is giving something a little different — the angles, the posture, the confidence. It’s not just fashion, it’s a mood, a whole era, and Liquorose is walking us through it one stylish step at a time.

Catch the photos below and see how she’s making “Soft Gurl Era” look like the move for 2025.

 

