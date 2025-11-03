Events
African Elegance Takes Over the “3 Cold Dishes” Lagos Premiere | See All the Stunning Looks
The evening was a true celebration of heritage, style, and African storytelling, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the film.
Over the weekend, Lagos hosted the premiere of “3 Cold Dishes,” a night that celebrated African Elegance & Red Carpet Royalty. Stars and guests embraced the theme on the red carpet. The evening was a true celebration of heritage, style, and African storytelling, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the film.
Liquorose wore a gold gele with traditional coral beads, paired with a glossy gold clutch. Sabrina wore a laid iro and buba, and layered coral beads, holding a white irukere and a gold clutch.
The film, executive-produced by Burna Boy, his mum Bose Ogulu, and
Osas Ighodaro, and directed by Asurf Oluseyi, follows three women, bound by trauma, who reunite years later to serve justice in the coldest way possible. Shot across Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mauritania, it features a pan-African cast including Osas Ighodaro, Maud Guerard, Fat Toure, Wale Ojo, Bambadjan Bamba, and more.
Scroll on to see some of the standout looks from the Lagos premiere.
Osas Ighodaro
View this post on Instagram
Zainab Balogun
View this post on Instagram
Iyabo Ojo
View this post on Instagram
The Mkambala’s
View this post on Instagram
Liquorose
View this post on Instagram
Toke Makinwa
View this post on Instagram
Damilola Adegbite
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Afegbai
View this post on Instagram
Dorathy Bachor
View this post on Instagram
Sabrina Idukpaye
View this post on Instagram
Nnenna Egwuekwe
View this post on Instagram
Ruby Akubueze
View this post on Instagram
Moet Abebe
View this post on Instagram
Toyin Abraham
View this post on Instagram