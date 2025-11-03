African Elegance Takes Over the “3 Cold Dishes” Lagos Premiere | See All the Stunning Looks

Over the weekend, Lagos hosted the premiere of “3 Cold Dishes,” a night that celebrated African Elegance & Red Carpet Royalty. Stars and guests embraced the theme on the red carpet. The evening was a true celebration of heritage, style, and African storytelling, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the film.

Liquorose wore a gold gele with traditional coral beads, paired with a glossy gold clutch. Sabrina wore a laid iro and buba, and layered coral beads, holding a white irukere and a gold clutch.

The film, executive-produced by Burna Boy, his mum Bose Ogulu, and

Osas Ighodaro, and directed by Asurf Oluseyi, follows three women, bound by trauma, who reunite years later to serve justice in the coldest way possible. Shot across Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mauritania, it features a pan-African cast including Osas Ighodaro, Maud Guerard, Fat Toure, Wale Ojo, Bambadjan Bamba, and more.

Scroll on to see some of the standout looks from the Lagos premiere.

Osas Ighodaro

Zainab Balogun

Iyabo Ojo

The Mkambala’s

Liquorose

Toke Makinwa

Damilola Adegbite

Lilian Afegbai

Dorathy Bachor

Sabrina Idukpaye

Nnenna Egwuekwe

Ruby Akubueze

Moet Abebe

Toyin Abraham