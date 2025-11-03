Connect with us

African Elegance Takes Over the “3 Cold Dishes” Lagos Premiere | See All the Stunning Looks

Magical African Folktale NYSO AND THE EGG Premieres at MUSON Centre

Africa School Games 2025: Building a New Future for Youth Sports in Africa

TAFTA Empowers Female Entrepreneurs Through Women Entrepreneurs Development Programme (WEDP

Konga103.7FM Earns Rave Reviews at Africast 2025 for Empowering SMEs and Redefining Modern Radio

BEYOND Fitness Africa Leads the Charge for Strength and Awareness at 2025 Pink Walk

When Fashion and Hair Speak the Same Language: L’Oréal Professionnel x Orange Culture at Lagos Fashion Week

From Vibrant Lagos to Dreamy Barbados: BN’s Damilola Brings You the GUBA Awards 2025 Experience

Meet the 2025 Future Awards Africa Winners: Daniel Tabor, Funmilola Adeyemi, Tomike Adeoye & More

Planting Seeds, Growing Futures: How Sunbeth is Empowering Farmers and Women Across Nigeria

The evening was a true celebration of heritage, style, and African storytelling, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the film.
Over the weekend, Lagos hosted the premiere of “3 Cold Dishes,” a night that celebrated African Elegance & Red Carpet Royalty. Stars and guests embraced the theme on the red carpet. The evening was a true celebration of heritage, style, and African storytelling, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the film.

Liquorose wore a gold gele with traditional coral beads, paired with a glossy gold clutch. Sabrina wore a laid iro and buba, and layered coral beads, holding a white irukere and a gold clutch.

The film, executive-produced by Burna Boy, his mum Bose Ogulu, and

Osas Ighodaro, and directed by Asurf Oluseyi, follows three women, bound by trauma, who reunite years later to serve justice in the coldest way possible. Shot across Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mauritania, it features a pan-African cast including Osas Ighodaro, Maud Guerard, Fat Toure, Wale Ojo, Bambadjan Bamba, and more.

Scroll on to see some of the standout looks from the Lagos premiere.

Osas Ighodaro

 

Zainab Balogun

Iyabo Ojo

 

The Mkambala’s

 

Liquorose

 

Toke Makinwa

 

Damilola Adegbite

 

Lilian Afegbai

 

Dorathy Bachor

 

Sabrina Idukpaye

 

Nnenna Egwuekwe

 

Ruby Akubueze

 

Moet Abebe

Toyin Abraham

