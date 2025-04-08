Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Say hello to Pandora’s newest ambassador, the one and only Tyla. The Grammy-winning South African superstar is looking so good in this campaign, it’s hard to look away. And over here, we’re always here for a gorgeous shoot and the stars who own it.

You’ve got to give it to Tyla. In this shoot, she is giving us poses, presence and personality. In one of the shots, she raises her arms with a bright, easy smile, eyes slightly squinted, like she’s letting us in on a good time. It’s fun, fresh, and completely her vibe.

And she wears the jewellery like a pro. Multiple necklaces stacked around her neck, one with bold charms and pops of colour, another spelling out “Tyger” — a sweet nod to her fanbase. Her wrists and fingers are decked out too, with rings, bracelets, and earrings adding to the shine. Every piece is styled just right, and every photo is worth a second (or third) look.

Not stopping there, Tyla is gearing up for her Coachella debut on April 11, where she’ll perform alongside stars like Seun Kuti, Rema, and Lady Gaga. From this stunning campaign to the stage, she’s truly owning the moment.

We’re absolutely loving how she lights up this campaign. Scroll through the photos below and see why Tyla is that girl.

See more photos below