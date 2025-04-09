Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Morenikeji and Timilehin Met in Church and Fell in Love!

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot

Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Keep Serving Love & Looks in These Pre-Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Izunna Saw Ogechi's Photo and Was Instantly Smitten!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sharon Ooja’s Birthday Mood is Soft Glam, Big Smiles & Zero Stress | See Photos

BN TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened After Nnanna’s Aunt Introduced Him to Annie!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Nnedy Found Love While Scrolling Through Instagram - Now It's #NextStopTheOkekes

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie, Simi & More Stars Had the Sweetest Words About Their Mums on Mother's Day

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ire and Thabo Met at a Christmas Hangout – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Sweet Spot

Morenikeji and Timilehin Met in Church and Fell in Love!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Who knew that staying a little longer after service would lead you to find your soulmate? Well, Morenikeji and Timilehin are sweet proof.

One fateful Sunday 12 years ago, Morenikeji was waiting for her friend after church when Timilehin walked up to her with the warmest smile—one that completely stole her heart. Over the years, they have built a deep bond filled with love, happiness, and unwavering support for each other. Now, as they count down to their big day, they’re blessing us with their breathtaking pre-wedding shoot, and we simply can’t get enough of the love shining through every frame. Theirs has been a beautiful transition from strangers to friends, then lovers… talk about the perfect fairytale. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Morenikeji:

In 2013, during our first year in university, Timi and I crossed paths in the most unexpected way. I was waiting for my friend, Lade after church service when he walked up to me with the warmest smile ever and asked how I was doing. We chatted briefly and made me feel more comfortable waiting. Fast forward a few months later, fate brought us together again when we coincidentally entered the same cab to school. This time, our conversation flowed effortlessly, we gisted like we were the only ones in the cab and then we exchanged numbers, we became friends instantly and we would talk round the clock.

    

As we talked every day, our connection deepened, and before long, Timi asked me to be his girlfriend. The rest, as they say, is history. My favourite part of our story is the unbreakable bond we formed as friends. We’ve been each other’s rock, supporting and encouraging each other through life’s ups and downs. As we say ‘I Do’ forever, I’m filled with gratitude for that chance encounter and the incredible journey we’ve shared so far.♥️

            

Credit

Bride @bukkiespot
Makeup @ibks_magic_touch
Hair @habys_hairstyling
Gele @apeke_apparels
Groom’s outfit @houseofkak_
Bride’s outfit @houseofhelizah
Videography @ayoadebayo_pictures
Photography @victorozor_perfection

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php