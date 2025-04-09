Morenikeji and Timilehin Met in Church and Fell in Love!

Who knew that staying a little longer after service would lead you to find your soulmate? Well, Morenikeji and Timilehin are sweet proof.

One fateful Sunday 12 years ago, Morenikeji was waiting for her friend after church when Timilehin walked up to her with the warmest smile—one that completely stole her heart. Over the years, they have built a deep bond filled with love, happiness, and unwavering support for each other. Now, as they count down to their big day, they’re blessing us with their breathtaking pre-wedding shoot, and we simply can’t get enough of the love shining through every frame. Theirs has been a beautiful transition from strangers to friends, then lovers… talk about the perfect fairytale. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Morenikeji:

In 2013, during our first year in university, Timi and I crossed paths in the most unexpected way. I was waiting for my friend, Lade after church service when he walked up to me with the warmest smile ever and asked how I was doing. We chatted briefly and made me feel more comfortable waiting. Fast forward a few months later, fate brought us together again when we coincidentally entered the same cab to school. This time, our conversation flowed effortlessly, we gisted like we were the only ones in the cab and then we exchanged numbers, we became friends instantly and we would talk round the clock.

As we talked every day, our connection deepened, and before long, Timi asked me to be his girlfriend. The rest, as they say, is history. My favourite part of our story is the unbreakable bond we formed as friends. We’ve been each other’s rock, supporting and encouraging each other through life’s ups and downs. As we say ‘I Do’ forever, I’m filled with gratitude for that chance encounter and the incredible journey we’ve shared so far.♥️

