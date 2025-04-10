Victoria Spoke Her Marriage To Eddie Into Existence!

Words carry power and sometimes, seemingly simple statements can cause things to align in our favour. The first time Victoria saw Eddie’s photo, she said she would marry him. Little did she know that this playful remark would come true.

Thanks to Eddie’s cousin, who also happened to be Victoria’s roommate the first contact between them was initiated. Eddie got curious and after going through her Instagram photos and liking a bunch of them, it’s safe to say he was also smitten. One chat led to another, then a meetup, and before they knew it… sparks were flying! After years of growing deeper in love, Eddie knew it was time for the next step and he planned a romantic garden proposal where he went down on one knee and asked her to be his wife. It was a sweet ‘Yes’ and everything about their proposal was truly magical! 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Victoria:

Our love story is one of fate, adventure, and a touch of destiny. Our paths first crossed through Eddie’s cousin, who happened to be my roommate in school. The moment I saw a picture of Eddie, I playfully told my roommate, “I’m going to marry your cousin one day.” Little did I know, these words would soon turn into reality. Intrigued, Eddie’s cousin told him about me, and curiosity led him to scroll through my photos—lots of them. Captivated, he liked several, catching my attention. Amused and intrigued, I decided to send him a message, sparking a conversation that flowed effortlessly.

That very day, after finishing a photoshoot, Eddie asked to meet me. What was supposed to be a simple meeting turned into an unforgettable evening—one we never wanted to end. As the night unfolded with laughter and undeniable chemistry, he asked me on a proper date, and without hesitation, I said yes. From that moment, we became inseparable, building a love story that felt both unexpected and beautifully meant to be.

Eddie planned a proposal as romantic as our journey together. Surrounded by family and friends, in a breathtaking setting adorned with roses in my favourite colours, he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever. And with a heart full of love, I said yes. Now, as we embark on our forever journey, one thing is clear—we were always meant to be.

Credits

Bride: @nor_mad_

Groom: @gramofeddie

Planner: @airneyevent

Photography: @giwa_studios

Photography: @jb_afam

Videography: @maniiassim

Violinist: @peter_da_violinist